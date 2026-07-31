It has been a busy day in the world of F1 news as we bring you the latest from Friday. It may be the summer break, but there’s still plenty going on.

Toto Wolff has spoken about the possibility of another Mercedes in-team rivalry happening, Aston Martin has firmly knocked back a theory Carlos Sainz presented about their pace, and we take a look at our most-improved drivers of the season so far.

F1 news: Wolff to nip any future Mercedes rivalry in the bud

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After the days of toxicity between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in their title battles, Toto Wolff has said he will not hesitate to act if such a rivalry develops again.

So much so, in fact, that he would just “take a driver out” of the line-up if such an atmosphere ever brews again, no matter how they’re performing.

So, for Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, then, they cannot say they weren’t warned if such an occurrence arises.

Read more: Toto Wolff threatens to replace Antonelli or Russell in toxic rivalry repeat

PF1’s most improved drivers of 2026 (so far)

The halfway mark of the season is as good a time as any to reflect on how each driver has performed, and we’ve picked five of the standout improvers under the 2026 regulations so far.

We’ve gone throughout the field for these picks, all levels of experience and success as well.

You may not agree with us, but isn’t healthy debate part of what makes a Formula 1 fan?

Read more: PlanetF1.com’s F1 2026 most improved drivers (so far)

Aston Martin rejects Sainz theory

The theory from Carlos Sainz that Aston Martin, in one fell swoop, has created the best chassis in the midfield with its Hungarian Grand Prix upgrades has received short shrift by the team.

Aston recorded its best combined result of the season at the Hungaroring, with an engine upgrade from Honda to come after the summer break.

As for where they stack up for the future, they believe there is a fair way to go yet.

Read more: Aston Martin rejects Sainz theory after Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris details ‘next level’ side-effect after paparazzi stalking

Lando Norris detailed the time he has felt “a bit more violated” away from the circuit, with a day in London having been kept tabs upon by a photographer.

The reigning world champion had clocked onto the fact he was being followed by the same person, and acknowledged the “next level” of his level of fame is when celebrity photographers follow him or wait for him at certain places to take pictures, detailing an incident in London.

Norris now lives in Monaco, where the ‘paparazzi’ photography practice is actively outlawed, as is the unlicensed filming or taking pictures of people in the Principality’s hotels or casinos.

It’s probably no coincidence Formula 1 drivers often cite privacy as one of the reasons some of them move there.

Read more: Lando Norris hits back as 40-minute London stalker ordeal detailed

Former Sky F1 presenter details ‘lovely’ Lewis Hamilton talk before exit

And finally, on a lighter note, former Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes has spoken about her departure from the channel, and it not being as “sudden” as seemed.

In fact, she was able to say goodbye to some in the paddock before leaving, not least Lewis Hamilton, with whom she says she exchanged “lovely” and “very supportive” words, with the Ferrari driver having been interviewed by her many times over the years.

Read more: Rachel Brookes reveals Lewis Hamilton reaction to Sky F1 exit

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