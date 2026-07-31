Rafael Camara took a giant stride closer to the top of the F2 standings in Hungary, at a time where there is F1 2027 noise surrounding the Ferrari junior.

This is F1 Fast Track. In this new PF1 series, we will award three points to the driver who impresses us most over an F2/F3 weekend. Two points shall go to our runner-up, and a single point for P3. By the end of the year, we shall have our winner. In the event of a tie, the driver who scores the most points on-track, will clinch our best and fairest award. Right, let’s get to it!

Rafael Camara supercharges F2 title hopes – three points

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Camara is on a hot streak right now, and further clawed his way into the championship picture in Hungary.

He bags our three points in part due to the results. P4 in the sprint and P3 in the feature race is a job well done. But, it is also with the situation in mind.

Camara had the chance to inflict a major blow on title rivals Nikola Tsolov and Gabriele Mini. He did that. Camara also did that at a time where his name is being linked with Haas, as the F1 2027 driver market threatens to burst into life.

Now only 22 points behind P1 Tsolov with five remaining rounds scheduled, Camara could be peaking at the right time in this title scrap.

“I think we had a few rounds where we’re always in the points. I think this is quite important for the championship,” Camara told the Formula 2 website.

“It was a good way to finish this first part of the championship, let’s say.

“Now it will be good to have the break, have a look at what we can improve, what we can do better for the next one. But now, we’ll just go for holidays and recharge the batteries.”

Noel Leon delivers after VSC boost – two points

Benefitted from the Virtual Safety Car appearing as he drove down pit-lane, briefly slowing the pack, but took full advantage to get out in front after Kush Maini’s pit-stop.

Held off Maini and Camara from there to secure a cool and assured feature race win.

Kush Maini lacked the luck at Hungaroring – 1 point

Built up a comfortable lead. Unfortunate in how the VSC situation played out, as Leon took over out front.

Fought valiantly to rescue the win en route to P2, holding off a confident and fast Camara to do so.

Hungary 2026 F2 points awarded

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing – 3 points

Noel Leon, Campos Racing – 2

Kush Maini, ART Grand Prix – 1

F2 2026 season tally

Nikola Tsolov, Campos Racing – 16 points

Gabriele Mini, MP Motorsport – 10

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing – 9

Audi’s Freddie Slater takes championship lead – three points

We have a new leader in Formula 3. Audi-backed Freddie Slater ripped the lead of the championship away from Ugo Ugochukwu in Hungary.

He did so by winning the feature race from his American rival, who is understood to be heading to Formula 2 next year, with Red Bull backing.

Freddie Slater vs Ugo Ugochukwu has grown into a gripping title battle, and it is Slater who goes into the summer break atop the standings, off the back of his first victory in Formula 3.

“It’s very special, very special,” Slater told the F3 website on the feeling of being able to call himself an F3 race winner.

For Slater, it is “nice” to lead the standings, but he is not getting carried away. He pointed to the Madring finale, which will take on the shape of a three-race format, to support his point.

“Madrid is going to be crazy with over 60 points available in one weekend.”

More on the junior ladder to Formula 1 via PlanetF1.com

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Ugo Ugochukwu steadies the ship despite title setback – two points

Went wheel-to-wheel with Slater for the win, but forced to settle for an impressive drive to P2.

Bounced back in style after a rough run of form which brought three point-less races.

Brando Badoer back on the podium – one point

Solid Hungaroring outing for the former McLaren junior. Followed P5 in the sprint with a feature race podium.

Hungary 2026 F3 points awarded

Freddie Slater, Trident – 3 points

Ugo Ugochukwu, Campos Racing – 2

Brando Badoer, Rodin Motorsport – 1

F3 2026 season tally

Ugo Ugochukwu, Campos Racing – 11 points

Freddie Slater, Trident – 7

Theophile Nael, Campos Racing – 5

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