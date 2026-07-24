Ugo Ugochukwu is poised to receive Red Bull backing, PlanetF1.com understands, as his next career step becomes clearer.

Currently contending for the Formula 3 title, Ugochukwu, the former McLaren junior, is set to progress to Formula 2 with Red Bull backing. This significant update comes as speculation regarding the futures of Max Verstappen and current Red Bull prospect Nikola Tsolov continues to swirl.

Ugo Ugochukwu poised for Red Bull alliance

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Ugochukwu is turning heads in his second season of Formula 3. The 19-year-old, from New York City, parted ways with McLaren in late 2025, and has transformed himself into an F3 title contender this time around.

Ugochukwu leads the championship by one point from Audi-backed star Freddie Slater.

The American’s performances have not gone unnoticed. PlanetF1.com understands that Ugochukwu will become backed by Red Bull.

Quizzed on his Formula 1 timeline by PlanetF1.com, after a growth in fan support for him to be considered a Cadillac F1 contender, Ugochukwu had said: “I think there’s been a lot of conversations around, but I think for myself right now, it’s not a main topic on my mind or something that needs to be discussed.

“Still focusing on my F3 year and finishing this year on a high.

“We still have F2, which is the next step in the feeder series, which comes first. So that’s what I’m focusing on right now.”

He added: “This is the point in the year when people start deciding what they’re going to do in the following season.

“Nothing’s been confirmed. Nothing’s been announced on my side.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Ugochukwu is due to graduate to Formula 2 in 2027, backed by Red Bull.

He is expected to remain with Campos next year, the team with which he competes in F3 2026.

This development comes at a time where Red Bull’s stable of drivers is generating plenty of attention.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been linked with a move to McLaren. It is expected that Verstappen would be able to activate an exit clause in his Red Bull contract, if he wished to do so, as he will be outside the top two in the championship after Hungary.

Red Bull meanwhile has the impressive Formula 2 Championship leader in its ranks, Nikola Tsolov.

The Bulgarian had been linked with Liam Lawson’s seat, though PlanetF1.com understands that discussions have not yet been held. Tsolov has placed himself on the radar of Racing Bulls, the Red Bull junior F1 team, but its current pairing of Lawson and Arvid Lindblad is delivering.

The addition of Ugochukwu to the Red Bull fold will give the team another exciting option, should the need emerge to fill seats using its own talent pool.

More on Red Bull from PlanetF1.com

Red Bull confirms ‘ideal’ F1 2027 line-up with ‘good drivers’ calling

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen hold the key as F1 driver market nears crunch point

Ugochukwu got his first taste of F1 machinery in an Alpine private test at Monza in June.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Mat Coch

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