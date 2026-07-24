The FIA stewards have launched an investigation following an incident between Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Williams’ Carlos Sainz in FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen encountered a slow-moving Sainz on the approach to Turn 12, the slow right-hander in the final sector of the lap, in the early stages of first practice in Budapest.

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen under FIA investigation at Hungarian GP

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An unhappy Verstappen appeared to retaliate by deliberately slowing on the exit of the corner, holding up Sainz and the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto.

Verstappen was heard saying over team radio of Sainz: “Yeah, unbelievable these guys. That was actually really dangerous. Like, he even slammed on the brakes.”

Sainz appeared to point to a problem with his team radio after the incident with Verstappen.

Sainz told Williams: “Radio check. I had no radio. Cable disconnected.”

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The FIA announced a short time later that Verstappen and Sainz would both be investigated after the session for erratic driving.

Verstappen and Sainz, along with team representatives of the Red Bull and Williams teams, were required to report to the stewards at 14:50 local time in Budapest.

Sainz has also found himself under investigation for a separate incident at Turn 9.

The Spaniard was on a hot lap with 15 minutes remaining in the session when he found himself encountering the slow-moving Alpine of Paul Aron, who was deputising for Franco Colapinto in FP1.

Like Verstappen in the earlier incident, Sainz appeared to slow in front of Aron after abandoning his lap, as well as raising his hand in a sign of frustration.

Sainz and a Williams team representative are due to attend a separate hearing over the Turn 9 incident at 1415 local time.

Sainz, who was given a black-and-white flag for impeding in the closing minutes of the session, ended FP1 4.6 seconds off the pace in 22nd.

Verstappen, who remains without a win in F1 2026, was classified second, trailing the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc by 0.484s seconds.

The investigation involving Verstappen and Sainz comes six days after the pair were summoned by the stewards following an incident in FP3 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Sainz locked up heavily behind Verstappen after being caught out by yellow flags following Lewis Hamilton’s accident in the closing moments of the session.

The stewards opted to take no further action on that occasion.

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