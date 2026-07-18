The FIA has confirmed that Carlos Sainz will face no further action after an incident with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in FP3 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton crashed on the exit of the Fagnes chicane in the closing minutes of the final practice session at Spa, bringing out double yellow flags.

Carlos Sainz cleared after FIA investigation into Max Verstappen incident

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Verstappen slowed his pace to respect the yellows as he approached the scene of the accident, with Sainz locking up heavily behind the Red Bull.

Sainz was heard pointing the finger at Verstappen over team radio, commenting: “The car in front braked quite sudden.”

Verstappen responded: “What the f**k? My God! It’s double yellows and this car, it almost crashes in the back of me. Unbelievable.”

Both drivers were summoned to the stewards in the aftermath of FP3.

Following an investigation, it has been confirmed that Sainz will face no further action.

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The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), the driver of Car 3 (Max Verstappen), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“During the session Car 44 collided with the barrier at the exit of turn 13 triggering a double yellow sector from the approach to turn 12 to turn 14.

“Car 55 and Car 3 had both passed through this double yellow sector on the previous lap.

“Car 55 was behind Car 3 on the approach to the double yellow zone.

“Both cars commenced braking prior to the start of the zone but the driver of Car 3 applied more brake pressure than the driver of Car 55 had expected and as a consequence the driver of Car 55 had to take evasive action and move to the right of Car 3, locking brakes but not overtaking.

“Both drivers stated they were surprised, the driver of Car 3 by Car 55 closing so quickly after Car 3 had commenced braking before the zone, and the driver of Car 55 by Car 3 braking more heavily than he had anticipated.

“The relevant rules require a driver to reduce speed significantly when passing through a double waved yellow marshalling sector.

“Compliance with the rules does not expressly require that a significant speed reduction occur before the sector but in this case both drivers had commenced to do so, both braking approximately 80m before the start of the sector.

“By the time Car 55 entered the double yellow sector, it had reduced speed significantly and maintained a significantly reduced speed throughout the sector.

“The Stewards were therefore satisfied that the driver of Car 55 committed no infringement, the locking of brakes was attributable to a misunderstanding of relative braking and determined to take no further action.”

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