Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will serve a grid penalty at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA has announced.

The two-time world champion is set to start at the back of the grid at Spa on Sunday, along with Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar, after exceeding his power unit component limit.

FIA confirms Fernando Alonso grid penalty for Belgian Grand Prix

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According to a note by Jo Bauer, the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate, Alonso has taken a new energy store unit, control electronics unit and power unit ancillary component at Spa.

Combined, the changes add up to a grid drop of 20 places.

A change to the rules over recent years means that drivers who incur a grid penalty of more than 15 places must automatically start at the back of the grid.

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As such, Alonso will occupy the back row of the grid along with Hadjar on Sunday.

Alonso’s Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll will also serve a grid penalty at Spa after taking a fourth MGU-K of the season, one more than the permitted maximum of three.

Stroll will drop 10 places from wherever he qualifies in Belgium.

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver and reigning world champion, will also take a 10-place grid penalty after moving on to a fourth power electronics unit of 2026.

Honda, Aston Martin’s new engine supplier, is planning to introduce an upgrade at the Dutch Grand Prix, the first race after the summer break in late August.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, Honda is focusing entirely on improving the internal combustion engine via modifications to the combustion chamber and lubrication system.

The Japanese manufacturer is also targeting driveability improvements in the “last phase of development” before the upgraded engine is introduced at Zandvoort.

Shintaro Orihara, Honda’s trackside general manager and chief engineer, confirmed at Spa that the upgrade is currently in line with expectations.

Orihara told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “At this point, our engine for the Netherlands is on the dyno to have some sign of testing to bring to the Netherlands.

“So I think progress is good. I’m not saying performance achieved [is] top level, but progress is good as we plan.

“So we are excited to get more power in the Netherlands.

“As far as our understanding, progress is as good as we expected.”

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