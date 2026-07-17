The FIA has confirmed that Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid at Spa.

It comes after changes to his power unit components saw Hadjar accumulate a 30-place grid drop.

FIA confirms Isack Hadjar grid penalty for Belgian Grand Prix

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Hadjar is using a fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger and exhaust at Spa, one more than the permitted maximum of four for each component.

With each new component carrying a 10-place penalty, the Red Bull driver’s grid drop stands at 30 places in total.

A change to the rules over recent years ensures that drivers who incur a grid drop of more than 15 places must automatically start at the back of the grid.

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The stewards’ verdict read: “The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article B8.2.8 of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“The use of each additional element in this case carries a 10 grid place penalty. Therefore there is an accumulation of 30 places.

“Article B2.5.4b.iv of the FIA F1 Regulations provides that a driver who has accrued more than 15 cumulative and unserved grid position penalties must start from the back of the grid.”

The FIA’s confirmation of Hadjar’s penalty comes after the Red Bull driver openly revealed on Thursday that he would be starting from the rear of the grid at Spa.

He told French television station Canal+ on Thursday: “The goal will be to focus on race pace.

“We know that it will be less focused on performance in qualifying. We will probably start in 22nd [position].

“But this is a circuit where it is possible to overtake. Many things can happen.

“We have a good pace, so I hope to have a lot of fun on Sunday.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll will also serve engine penalties at Spa.

Norris, the reigning world champion, is set to drop 10 places on the grid after taking a fourth power electronics unit of the season.

Norris’s patchy reliability record has played a part in his penalty, with two of his permitted three power electronics units suffering terminal issues in China and Monaco earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Stroll will also take a 10-place grid drop after moving on to his fourth MGU-K of 2026.

It is common for drivers to serve engine penalties at Spa, where the overtaking-friendly nature of the circuit offers the chance to recover positions on race day.

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