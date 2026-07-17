Ferrari facing FIA investigation over double Belgian GP breach

Ferrari is set to come under investigation by the FIA following a tyre breach during Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Under F1’s rules, teams are required to return two sets of tyres for each car to Pirelli after each practice session on a Friday.

Ferrari set for FIA investigation after Belgian Grand Prix tyre breach

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

According to a note by the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate Jo Bauer, Ferrari electronically returned two sets of dry tyres for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton following Friday’s FP1 session at Spa.

However, the team failed to return the tyres physically before the start of FP2.

Bauer has therefore reported the breach to the FIA stewards with an investigation highly likely.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Bauer wrote: “Following FP1, the Scuderia Ferrari HP team electronically returned two sets of dry-weather tyres (sets 16-301 & 16-401) for Car 16 (LEC) in accordance with Articles B6.4.1 and B6.3.8 a) iii).

“However, the corresponding tyres were not physically returned to the Appointed Tyre Supplier before the start of the FP2. This is non-compliant with Article B6.4.2.

“Following FP1, the Scuderia Ferrari HP team electronically returned two sets of dry-weather tyres (sets 44-301 & 44-401) for Car 44 (HAM) in accordance with Articles B6.4.1 and B6.3.8 a) iii).

“However, the corresponding tyres were not physically returned to the Appointed Tyre Supplier before the start of the FP2. This is non-compliant with Article B6.4.2.

“I am reporting these matters to the stewards for their consideration.”

Ferrari had a mixed opening day in Belgium as the Scuderia goes in search of consecutive victories for the first time since the 2024 United States and Mexican grands prix.

Hamilton and Leclerc were classified second and third in FP1 as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set the pace.

Hamilton managed fourth in FP2, albeit 0.747 seconds adrift of the pace-setting Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, as Leclerc slipped down to 11th.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Max Verstappen had the perfect chance to end F1 rumours – but chose not to