Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes are operating “fully in synergy” and warned it will take a huge effort to stop his former team in the 2026 Formula 1 title race.

Hamilton reckons that his former team is going to take some stopping in the title race, but that Ferrari must “continue to believe”. Hamilton joked that he could go and undo some bolts in the Mercedes garage.

Lewis Hamilton praises ‘phenomenal’ Mercedes

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Hamilton has emerged as the biggest threat to Mercedes in the current F1 2026 Drivers’ Championship battle. He sits third, 32 points behind Kimi Antonelli in top spot.

A record-equalling seven-time world champion, Hamilton is potentially in his first genuine title battle since 2021.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked whether it is realistic to consider him a championship winner this year, and what he must do personally to think about F1 2026 as such.

“I think other than me going into Mercedes’ garage and undoing the bolts!”

Hamilton remains a regular visitor to the Mercedes garage, his former stomping ground. But of course, that comment was made very much with tongue in cheek.

He continued: “Look, I mean, Mercedes is a phenomenal team. You’re seeing them perform at such an amazing level, and it’s really beautiful to see when a team’s fully in synergy.

“What they’ve brought and what they’ve done this year is mighty, and I think it’s going to take a huge amount for anyone to close them down.

“You’ve seen now also Red Bull have really taken a step. They made a massive step in the last race [Austria]. So undoubtedly, I imagine Max is going to be a big contender for it, and he’s got the power also to match the Mercedes. So, I anticipate they’re going to be really strong.

“I think we as a team, we have to just continue to believe, continue to just stay calm and keep working. We just have to extract everything we can from each weekend, and even, if possible, a little bit more than maybe what performance-wise is possible.

“And then there are going to be some tracks where it neutralises a bit, like I would imagine Budapest might be a little bit of a closer battle because it’s not got long straights. We need more of those sorts of circuits, to be honest.

“But yeah, I think it’s also too early.”

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Hamilton had declared that “it’s not over until it’s over” in light of the Austrian GP setback for Ferrari. A major boost followed at Silverstone as Hamilton made the podium, while Antonelli failed to score after a wheel shield failure ended his pursuit of Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

“Every single person is so geed up and pushing as much as they can, so that’s all I can ever ask for,” Hamilton concluded.

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