FIA confirms Belgian Grand Prix punishment after investigation

Audi F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has been handed a reprimand by the FIA stewards following a yellow flag infringement in Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg found himself under investigation at Spa after a breach under yellow flags at Les Combes during FP1.

Nico Hulkenberg given FIA reprimand after Belgian Grand Prix investigation

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The FIA has confirmed that Hulkenberg has been given a reprimand – his second of the F1 2026 season – for the incident.

Drivers are allowed four reprimands over the course of a season before a fifth reprimand triggers an automatic 10-place grid penalty.

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The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg), team representative and reviewed positioning and marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence.

“During the session a car was stopped on drivers’ right at the entry to turn 5, triggering a double yellow flag.

“The evidence established that the double yellow flag condition was initiated after Car 27 had already entered the relevant marshalling sector and after Car 27 had already passed the stopped car.

“The driver therefore had no opportunity to react before entering the sector.

“The driver stated that he did not see any trackside yellow flags nor any yellow light panel and was therefore unaware that the sector was under double yellow conditions.

“However, the evidence showed that as the driver approached the apex of turn 6 a yellow flag warning was displayed on Car 17’s steering wheel and a green light panel was shown at turn 7.

“Following the dashboard indication, the driver lifted the throttle.

“He said he did this because he noticed the light on his steering wheel and saw the green light panel indicating the end of a yellow sector.

“He said that he did not know that he was in a double yellow sector but realised the sector was yellow from the light on the steering

wheel and the green light panel.

“He said that there was nothing on track ahead of him which indicated a hazard.

“The warning light on the steering wheel was flashing. The Team accepted that this likely indicated a double yellow sector, a single yellow sector indicated by a solid warning light.

“The Stewards nevertheless accept that the driver had very limited opportunity as he negotiated the changes of direction through turns 5 and 6 and before he passed the green light panel to recognise that the light on the steering wheel was flashing to indicate a double yellow sector.

“Given the circumstances, the Stewards considered that the driver might be excused from not knowing that he was in a double yellow sector and accept the driver’s statement that he did not know.

“However, he did know that he was at the very least in a single yellow sector.

“Further, he could not know that it was definitely not a double yellow sector.

“The reaction of the driver by lifting off throttle and reducing some speed was insufficient to conform with the expectations of a driver in a double yellow sector.

“Therefore the driver failed to comply.

“However, having regard to the exceptional circumstances described, the Stewards determined that a reprimand to the driver was the appropriate penalty.”

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