The FIA has fined Ferrari a total of €10,000 for separate tyre infringements affecting Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ferrari found itself under investigation after Friday’s action at Spa due to a procedural breach committed between FP1 and FP2.

Ferrari fined after FIA holds double Belgian Grand Prix investigation

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Scuderia was found to have followed usual protocol by electronically returning two sets of dry tyres for each car to Pirelli, F1’s sole manufacturer.

However, the team failed to physically return the tyres.

The FIA stewards launched an investigation after being alerted to the situation by Jo Bauer, the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

The FIA has announced that Ferrari has been fined €5,000 for each offence, resulting in a €10,000 fine in total.

The stewards’ verdict for Hamilton read: “The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) who acknowledged the breach and attributed it to an oversight.”

An identical report was issued for Leclerc.

Ferrari, which has claimed two victories so far this season, had a mixed opening day in Belgium.

Hamilton and Leclerc were classified second and third in FP1 as Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen topped the times.

Hamilton came fourth in FP2, albeit 0.747 seconds adrift of the pace-setting Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, as Leclerc slipped down to 11th.

Ferrari is going in search of consecutive wins for the first time since October 2024 at Spa this weekend.

Leclerc claimed victory at the last race, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, to secure his first win since the 2024 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Leclerc’s return to winning ways came a month after Hamilton secured a record-extending 106th career victory, and his first in Ferrari colours, at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Max Verstappen had the perfect chance to end F1 rumours – but chose not to