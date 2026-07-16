Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has joined calls for the FIA to issue red flags to prevent F1 races finishing behind the safety car.

Some fans were left frustrated at Silverstone earlier this month after the British Grand Prix finished behind the safety car following a late incident for Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton backs red flags over safety car finishes

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The signal for lapped cars to overtake, which allows the field to line up in position order behind the safety car, was issued by Race Control on the penultimate lap.

With F1’s rules stating that an additional lap behind the safety car is required after the ‘lapped cars to overtake’ signal is given, it meant the final lap at Silverstone was carried out under safety car conditions.

The rule was memorably overruled at the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth world championship after being overtaken by Verstappen on the final lap.

On that occasion, only the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen were allowed to overtake the safety car, with the restart taking place moments later.

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Reflecting on the safety car finish at Silverstone, Hamilton has called for an end to races finishing under safety car conditions to give “the maximum experience” to spectators.

And he pointed to the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, where a standing restart in the closing laps resulted in chaos, as evidence that red flags would provide an exciting finish.

Asked if circuits should have the power to red flag a race in the final laps to avoid a safety car finish, Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Yeah, definitely.

“It happened in Australia, I think, one year. It was one of the best races.

“In those experiences, when you’re in the lead, it’s not a great thing, but it really gives the fans the maximum experience.

“So I think they have the power to do it, they’ve done it before, but definitely finishing under the safety car is just… I would be disappointed.

“I am disappointed being in the car and as an athlete, so I can only imagine how the fans feel.”

Hamilton enters the Belgian Grand Prix in search of a second victory of the F1 2026 season following his return to winning ways in Barcelona last month.

The 41-year-old’s last victory at Spa came during his final season with Mercedes in 2024.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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