Williams driver Carlos Sainz is under investigation by the FIA following an incident in FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Sainz was spotted entering the pit lane at Spa during Friday’s opening free practice session before cutting across the painted run-off area to rejoin the circuit.

Carlos Sainz under investigation by FIA after Belgian GP incident

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The Spanish driver was heard over team radio indicating that a gearbox issue had resulted in the confusion.

Sainz and a Williams team representative are required to report to the stewards at 15:15 local time at Spa for crossing the white line at pit entry.

Sainz ended the session in 20th place, trailing the table-topping Red Bull of Max Verstappen by 3.792 seconds.

Alex Albon was 1.5 seconds faster than Sainz in 14th place.

Carlos Sainz vs Alex Albon: Williams head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

After finishing an impressive fifth in the constructors’ standings last season, Williams has endured a troubled start to the F1 2026 campaign.

The Grove-based team sits a disappointing eighth in the constructors’ standings entering the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Sainz, who has scored six of Williams’ 11 points, currently occupies 15th place in the drivers’ championship.

Williams’ struggles has led to suggestions that Sainz could walk away ahead of the F1 2027 season, with PlanetF1.com revealing last month that the Spaniard could join the Audi F1 team.

Sainz recently confirmed that he has asked his management to keep him out of transfer-related matters ahead of a decision on his future during the summer break.

Responding to the rumours that Sainz could join the team, current Audi F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg quipped on Thursday that there is no race seat available with the Swiss-based outfit.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “It’s just typical summer F1 noise.

“I think – or I know, in fact – the team is very happy with Gaby [Gabriel Bortoleto] and myself.

“We are only getting started. This is year one for us as a team. On top of that, contracts are very clear.

“I read some rumour stuff that related to Carlos – the reserve driver’s seat is available, but I doubt that he would be interested in that!

“So no question marks about that from my side.”

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