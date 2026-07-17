Belgian GP F1 results: Max Verstappen pips the Ferraris in first practice

Thomas Maher
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Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen set the quickest time of FP1 at the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen set the fastest time of FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Red Bull driver finished the first practice session over a tenth ahead of the two Ferrari drivers, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli was sixth.

First practice (FP1) F1 results – 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

  1. 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:47.070
  2. 2. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.145
  3. 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.207
  4. 4. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.252
  5. 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.452
  6. 6. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.533
  7. 7. Lando Norris McLaren +0.861
  8. 8. George Russell Mercedes +0.889
  9. 9. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.164
  10. 10. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.336
  11. 11. Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.362
  12. 12. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.892
  13. 13. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.940
  14. 14. Alexander Albon Williams +2.267
  15. 15. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.333
  16. 16. Esteban Ocon Haas +2.379
  17. 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.642
  18. 18. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.769
  19. 19. Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.156
  20. 20. Carlos Sainz Williams +3.792
  21. 21. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +5.738
  22. 22. Jak Crawford Aston Martin +6.129

Preview: Belgian Grand Prix 2026

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 event centre – Live updates, reports, results, schedule, weather, preview

Ferrari pause upgrades as Belgian GP list includes tweaked Red Bull rear wing

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