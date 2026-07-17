Max Verstappen set the fastest time of FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Red Bull driver finished the first practice session over a tenth ahead of the two Ferrari drivers, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli was sixth.

First practice (FP1) F1 results – 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:47.070 2. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.145 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.207 4. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.252 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.452 6. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.533 7. Lando Norris McLaren +0.861 8. George Russell Mercedes +0.889 9. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.164 10. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.336 11. Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.362 12. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.892 13. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.940 14. Alexander Albon Williams +2.267 15. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.333 16. Esteban Ocon Haas +2.379 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.642 18. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.769 19. Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.156 20. Carlos Sainz Williams +3.792 21. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +5.738 22. Jak Crawford Aston Martin +6.129

Preview: Belgian Grand Prix 2026

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 event centre – Live updates, reports, results, schedule, weather, preview

Ferrari pause upgrades as Belgian GP list includes tweaked Red Bull rear wing

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