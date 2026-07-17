Belgian GP F1 results: Max Verstappen pips the Ferraris in first practice
Max Verstappen set the fastest time of FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
The Red Bull driver finished the first practice session over a tenth ahead of the two Ferrari drivers, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli was sixth.
First practice (FP1) F1 results – 2026 Belgian Grand Prix
- 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:47.070
- 2. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.145
- 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.207
- 4. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.252
- 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.452
- 6. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.533
- 7. Lando Norris McLaren +0.861
- 8. George Russell Mercedes +0.889
- 9. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.164
- 10. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.336
- 11. Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.362
- 12. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.892
- 13. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.940
- 14. Alexander Albon Williams +2.267
- 15. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.333
- 16. Esteban Ocon Haas +2.379
- 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.642
- 18. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.769
- 19. Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.156
- 20. Carlos Sainz Williams +3.792
- 21. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +5.738
- 22. Jak Crawford Aston Martin +6.129
Preview: Belgian Grand Prix 2026
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 event centre – Live updates, reports, results, schedule, weather, preview
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