Ferrari’s upgrade programme was paused at the Belgian Grand Prix, with the Scuderia not bringing a single update to the track for only the second time this season.

It comes after Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called out his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff for questioning the Scuderia’s spending under the budget cap.

Ferrari bring no Belgian Grand Prix upgrades

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Ferrari has been prolific compared to its rivals in upgrading the SF-26, a plan that has yielded two Grand Prix wins, with Lewis Hamilton victorious in Barcelona before Charles Leclerc won in Silverstone.

“In my opinion,” said Wolff, “they need to be running out of money soon, cost cap money, because we can’t do that, simply lacking the buffer and cost cap to be able to bring so many parts in the way they do.”

Vasseur wasn’t impressed and responded at Silverstone, “When Red Bull is developing, or when Mercedes is developing, they are genius. When we are developing, we are cheating.”

For Spa, though, there’s nothing on Ferrari’s list.

While McLaren has made revisions to its rear wing, tweaking the rear wing endplate as well as changing the rear wing assembly, Mercedes has made alterations to both wings.

The team has reduced the camber of upper wing elements on the rear wing to reduce local downforce, while the rear drum winglets’ position and span have been changed to improve airflow.

The front-wing endplate’s top-edge camber has been increased to improve front wing performance.

Red Bull, having dropped its Macarena rear wing, has reverted to an older spec wing – but with changes.

Given the pylons now, by regulation, have to connect with the mainplane underside, the team has revised the pylon profile to gain more load and maintain flow stability.

Williams has a new rear corner and floor body, the latter including an updated main floor profile that adds volume to the central part of the diffuser.

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Racing Bulls has introduced the most upgrades with a new engine cover, roll hoop, front corner and rear wing. All four parts have been altered to improve the car’s performance by improving airflow and downforce.

Haas has a new front wing, front corner and beam wing, while Audi has introduced a revised diffuser and rear wing. Alpine has reprofiled the Halo, and Cadillac has changed the geometry of its front wing end plate.

Aston Martin, ahead of the introduction of its B-spec AMR26 at the next race in Hungary, joined Ferrari as the only other team not to bring a single new part to the circuit.

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