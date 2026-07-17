Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg was summoned to meet with the FIA stewards following the opening practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The FIA’s investigation relates to a potential failure to slow under yellow flags from Hulkenberg during FP1 at Spa-Francorchamps. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri triggered the yellow flag in question.

FIA launches Nico Hulkenberg investigation

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Piastri’s McLaren slowed in the final minutes of FP1.

“Stop the car, we have an issue,” came the McLaren call to Piastri.

The Australian racer followed that request, and McLaren’s subsequent prompt to get going again, and try to cautiously bring the McLaren back to the garage.

This process was covered under yellow flags.

The stewards are now investigating whether Hulkenberg slowed his Audi sufficiently under the caution.

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Hulkenberg ended FP1 in Belgium in P12.

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