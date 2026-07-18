Practice is over, and it’s time for Formula 1 to decide the grid for round 10 of the F1 2026 championship, the Belgian Grand Prix.

With all 22 cars on the track in Q1, Spa-Francorchamps may be the longest circuit on the calendar, meaning traffic shouldn’t be too much of a problem, but an ill-timed red flag could cause chaos.

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates from the Belgian Grand Prix

The slowest six drivers will be eliminated after Q1, with 16 drivers contesting Q2, before the fastest 10 go into the pole position shoot-out.

Who will be on pole?

Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

Start time: 16:00 – 17:00

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps

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