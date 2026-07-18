Kimi Antonelli secured pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, while Red Bull played the team game to help Max Verstappen to the front row.

Isack Hadjar went into the session knowing he will start from the back on Sunday, so gave Verstappen a tow through Q3 to help his chances – and behind the front row, George Russell and Charles Leclerc will head the chasing pack.

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Antonelli on pole with penalties to come

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

The session began already in the knowledge that several grid penalties would take effect after the session, all for taking power unit parts beyond their season allocations.

Lando Norris and Lance Stroll carry a 10-place penalty, Fernando Alonso is dropping 20 places, and Hadjar drops 30 places with different elements being taken.

The end of Q1 saw the Aston Martins lock out the back row, with the two Cadillacs ahead, while Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon both fell the wrong side of the elimination line.

More ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian Grand Prix weather: What is the risk of rain this weekend?

Carlos Sainz hits back at Kimi Antonelli over team radio ‘insult’

Another close session took place in Q2, though in the drop zone in Q2, though, was Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto, Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman.

With a 30-place penalty coming into play for Hadjar, he made it through to Q3 and was deployed for Max Verstappen to grab a tow in the final sector – and managed to split the Mercedes after the first run, with Charles Leclerc on the provisional front row – though that was quickly usurped by Norris, who knows he will not start on pole regardless with his grid penalty.

A brief red flag halted proceedings before the final runs, with gravel needing sweeping on the exit of Stavelot, and once the clock restarted with six minutes remaining, it was all out for pole.

Another towing game from Red Bull in the final sector saw Verstappen briefly on provisional pole, before Antonelli crossed the line three tenths faster than the Red Bull driver.

Russell qualified half a second slower than his teammate but, with Norris’ penalty, he will start third.

Belgian Grand Prix 2026 qualifying results

*Subject to change due to grid penalties

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:44.361

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.317

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.440*

4 George Russell Mercedes +0.508

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.532

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.534

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.655

8 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.782

9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.267

10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull NO TIME*

11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:46.120 [Q2]

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.211

13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.278

14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.551

15 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.657

16 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.669

17 Alex Albon Williams 1:47.120 [Q1]

18 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.683

19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +0.703

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +0.849

21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.872*

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.057*

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Why Max Verstappen’s manager visited McLaren team hospitality at Spa