Who will start where for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Mercedes driver and F1 2026 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix from pole position.

F1 starting grid: Belgian Grand Prix 2026

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Antonelli posted a fastest lap time of 1:44.361 in qualifying to outpace Red Bull driver Max Verstappen by 0.317 seconds.

George Russell will start third, sharing the second row with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton will line up fifth alongside McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in sixth.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad produced a fine performance in qualifying to claim seventh on the grid, with Gabriel Bortoleto also impressing for Audi in eighth.

Liam Lawson and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly complete the top 10.

Further back, Lando Norris had initially qualified third but will start 13th after taking a 10-place grid penalty for changing an engine component.

Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso and Isack Hadjar have also taken engine penalties in Belgium.

F1 starting grid: Belgian Grand Prix 2026

1 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 George Russell, Mercedes

4 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7 Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

8 Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

9 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11 Franco Colapinto, Alpine

12 Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

13 Lando Norris, McLaren

14 Carlos Sainz, Williams

15 Oliver Bearman, Haas

16 Alex Albon, Williams

17 Esteban Ocon, Haas

18 Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

19 Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

21 Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

22 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

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