Red Bull has been fined €400 after Isack Hadjar was caught speeding in the pit lane in FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the FIA has announced.

Hadjar was clocked travelling through the pit lane at 83.8 kilometres per hour on Friday in Budapest, 3.8km/h faster than the speed limit of 80lm/h.

FIA fines Red Bull after Isack Hadjar caught speeding in pit lane

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The incident was noted by the stewards, who have issued a fine of €400.

Hadjar was classified fourth in the opening practice session in Hungary, trailing the pace-setting Ferrari of Charles Leclerc by 0.922 seconds.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Hadjar’s Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen also found himself catching the attention of the FIA stewards in first practice.

Verstappen was frustrated after encountering a slow-moving Carlos Sainz on the approach to Turn 12 in the early stages of FP1.

The four-time world champion appeared to retaliate by driving deliberately slowly on the exit of the corner, holding up Sainz and the Audi of Gabtiel Bortoleto.

Verstappen and Sainz were summoned to the stewards after the session, with the latter also under investigation for a separate incident with Alpine reserve Paul Aron.

Max Verstappen vs Isack Hadjar: Red Bull head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

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Hadjar has enjoyed a promising start to his first season with Red Bull in F1 2026.

The French-Algerian driver sits eighth, one place behind Verstappen, in the drivers’ standings entering the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Hadjar produced an impressive drive in Belgium last weekend, recovering from the back of the grid to finish sixth.

Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull team principal, was heard over team radio describing Hadjar’s performance as his best drive since he joined the Milton Keynes team at the start of 2026.

Hadjar’s best result for Red Bull so far remains the fourth-place finish he secured in Monaco, where he celebrated on the podium.

However, Hadjar was demoted to P4 in the aftermath of the race following a successful appeal by Alpine and Pierre Gasly.

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