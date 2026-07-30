Lando Norris says McLaren achieved “valuable mileage” during a TPC at the Portimao circuit, amid speculation the Portuguese venue could be the final race on the F1 2026 calendar.

Formula 1’s season-ending Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are in doubt due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the sport having already cancelled April’s Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races.

Lando Norris reflects on McLaren’s Portimao Formula 1 test

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bahrain had hoped to rearrange its event for October 4, but an escalation in the conflict meant the Bahrain Grand Prix will instead be held at Malaysia’s Sepang circuit.

But while that increased the season to 23 races, rounds 22 and 23 – Qatar and Abu Dhabi – are in doubt.

Although Formula 1, in its Sepang statement, insisted that the “rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged”, Portimao has emerged as a likely host of a season-ending race should a change be required.

More on the F1 2026 calendar

Qatar and Abu Dhabi finale fears grow after WEC cancels Middle East races

F1 confirms September deadline for Qatar and Abu Dhabi cancellation decision

The timing of McLaren’s TPC proved fortuitous.

Scheduled well before Portimao entered the mix for F1 2026, McLaren scheduled a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) outing for Norris, Oscar Piastri and reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli.

The teammates covered 151 laps of the Portuguese circuit on Wednesday as they shared the driving duties in a McLaren MCL60.

For Norris, it was a trip down memory lane as he first drove a Formula 1 car at Portimao in 2017.

“It’s been a productive test for us, and it was good to be back in Portimao,” said the recent Hungarian Grand Prix race winner.

“This was where I drove an F1 car for the very first time, so it’s a special track for me. It’s also one that’s enjoyable to drive, with some fun, challenging corners.

“We were able to complete everything we wanted and add some valuable mileage. It’s a good way to sign off for the summer break.

“I’m looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, recharging and come back strong in Zandvoort.”

It was, however, Oscar Piastri’s first visit to the Algarve circuit.

“This was my first time driving the F1 circuit in Portimao,” said the Australian. “The changing conditions made it an interesting place to drive, and the elevation changes made it really fun. We got through the entire programme we set out to do, and the team are happy.

“It’s a good point to pause for the summer shutdown. It’s been a pretty intense season for us, so it will be nice for everyone to switch off before we get back to it.”

The test brought an end to a busy first half of the season with McLaren having run five TPC outings at five different circuits with the MCL60.

But whether Portimao or Imola makes the cut for a season-ending event, should one be needed, McLaren’s outing in Portugal still bodes well for the future as the venue has been confirmed for the F1 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has set a September deadline for a decision on Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“That moment will not be before the middle of September. So, for us today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed,” he said.

“By the way, they are already sold out. That is an incredible sign of how much the sport is bigger than the problems that our world is living.

“But of course, if the situation is not cleared the way that we believe it should be before the middle of September, we will take the decision.”

Portimao, though, is not the only candidate for a season finale with Imola also understood to be in the mix.

“After,” Domenicali added, “if the situation does not give us the information that we want to have to progress, then we will make a decision and inform where the European race will be hosted.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Stefano Domenicali: ‘We’re not here to put tape on the mouth of anyone’