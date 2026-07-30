Gabriel Bortoleto has completed a test run of the new Audi Nuvolari, the most powerful road car the brand has ever produced.

Both he and Nico Hulkenberg have been involved in the development of the 1001ps [987bhp] machine, named in honour of racing legend Tazio Nuvolari.

Gabriel Bortoleto tests Audi Nuvolari amid Audi F1 feedback

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Bortoleto completed this most recent run in the supercar at the Nardò circuit in northern Italy, with Audi still looking to refine the Nuvolari before its release, with only 499 models set to be built.

Bortoleto and Hulkenberg both took the car for a lap around Monaco in early June, with Audi also having switched its livery from red to yellow in Nuvolari’s honour that weekend.

The car has caused a stir on social media, with it due to sell for £500,000 [$700,000] each.

The Nuvolari is set to rev up to 10,000rpm and will go from 0-62mph in just 2.6 seconds, within a similar range of a Formula 1 car, and top speed is believed to go up to 217mph.

The Brazilian carried out his test with the Nuvolari clad in a camouflage livery around Nardò, and he was impressed with what he could do behind the wheel.

“Running the Audi Nuvolari at Nardò and working closely with the development team on the setup was a really great experience,” he said.

“What stands out immediately is how clean and predictable the car feels on turn-in. There’s basically no understeer, which is impressive given the level of performance.

“The balance stays very neutral and precise, giving you the confidence to carry speed through the corners. You can clearly feel how the different systems – especially the aerodynamics and torque distribution – work together as one.

“Overall, it’s a very complete package and a car that responds exactly the way you expect as a driver.”

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“The Audi Nuvolari looks really cool and unique,” Hulkenberg added.

“For me, what truly counts is the overall package – that is, how the car feels, how precisely it responds, and how well performance and drivability complement each other.

“The Nuvolari really has a lot to offer. It’s exciting to see just how much potential this car has, and the power of the high-performance hybrid powertrain – with over 1,000 PS – is truly impressive.”

After the Hungarian Grand Prix, Audi stayed at the Hungaroring along with Alpine to carry out Pirelli tyre testing for the 2027 season.

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