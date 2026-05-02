Gabriel Bortoleto’s Miami GP Sprint result is under threat as the FIA investigates a potential technical infringement.

Following the Sprint, a possible engine intake air pressure infringement was noted on Bortoleto’s Audi, prompting an FIA investigation.

Gabriel Bortoleto facing FIA investigation at Miami GP

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Bortoleto had crossed the line P11 in the 19-lap Miami Sprint.

He faces a nervous wait to find out whether his result will stand.

In the post-Sprint inspections, the FIA’s Formula 1 technical delegate Jo Bauer noted a possible non-compliance with the engine intake air pressure on Bortoleto’s Audi R26.

“After the Sprint, the engine intake air pressure of car number 05 was checked,” the report begins.

“The pressure exceeded the maximum limit of 4.8 barA.

“As this is not in compliance with Article C5.3.2 of the Formula 1 Technical Regulation, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

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It was a challenging Miami Sprint for Audi. Nico Hulkenberg was unable to take the start after an issue on his way to the grid.

Smoke, and soon after flames, began emerging from the back of Hulkenberg’s Audi. That spelt the end of Hulkenberg’s chances to contest the Sprint.

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