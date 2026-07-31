Rachel Brookes confirmed that her Sky F1 exit was not as “sudden” as it appeared. That allowed for heart-warming moments with Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and more.

Brookes opened up on the “conversation” which she shared with Hamilton ahead of her Sky F1 departure being announced, while she also received the “biggest hug” from Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Leclerc.

Rachel Brookes recalls ‘lovely’ Lewis Hamilton chat

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Brookes parted ways with Sky last month after more than a decade with the broadcaster. She was a key pillar of its Formula 1 coverage via Sky F1.

A Sky Sports spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage.

“Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours.”

In a post-Hungarian Grand Prix appearance on the Essential F1 podcast, Brookes confirmed that her departure was not as abrupt as the announcement potentially made it seem.

She had the chance to say goodbye to various F1 paddock figures, including some of the drivers.

Brookes lifted the lid on her interactions with Hamilton and Leclerc. Other drivers reached out by way of video message.

“I have left Sky, and it appeared very sudden. But it wasn’t,” said Brookes.

“I had a chance to say goodbye to people in the paddock, to people I’ve worked with, teams, drivers, and I actually had a chance to say goodbye to Lewis.

“I had a lovely chat with Lewis, got some time with Lewis to have a conversation.

“He was, as you would imagine, really, really lovely, very supportive. I won’t divulge everything that was said, but it was caught by some photographers. There’s a lovely photo. At the end of it, he gives me a massive hug and he says, ‘I hope I see you back in the paddock soon.’ He was really lovely.

“And then in Canada, I was finishing in the TV interview pen, and Charles Leclerc had just finished his written interviews. I was just stood by my camera, and he came up and just gave me the biggest hug. Didn’t say a word. Just gave me the biggest hug. So obviously someone had told him, and I just said, ‘Thank you,’ and he left.

“There were a few drivers I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to. I was at home the day after it had been announced, and I get these little video messages from a couple of drivers as well who said, ‘We’re going to miss you!’ It was really, really lovely.

“The paddock is a family. It’s an amazing place, and I kind of didn’t think anyone would notice, but the teams, the drivers, it is one big family, and it is amazing. I was quite overwhelmed by the response from everybody.”

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Brookes believes that the Sky F1 team is well-positioned to press on.

She gave a nod to now former colleague, Sky F1 presenter Craig Slater.

“It looked sudden. It’s not. Craig was ready to step up,” said Brookes. “He stepped up for me when I was ill in Baku, when I had my appendicitis, and when I’ve taken races off in the past.

“So there’s a smooth transition, and he’ll do a fantastic job.

“I had 14-and-a-half years doing the best job in the world.”

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