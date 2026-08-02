Former Red Bull F1 driver Mark Webber has led tributes to Nirmal Purja after the renowned mountaineer died in an avalanche this week.

Purja was among 10 killed in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan on Thursday.

Mark Webber leads tributes to late mountaineer Nirmal Purja

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The 43-year-old, who was born in Nepal and later served in the British Army, rose to prominence after scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in just over six months in 2019.

The achievement became the focus of a famous Netflix documentary entitled 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

It was confirmed that none of the group survived the avalanche.

In a post to social media, Webber paid tribute to Purja alongside a series of images with the celebrated climber.

He wrote: “A special force, jeez you’ll be missed. Fly high Nims…”

Webber’s post has received almost 40,000 ‘likes’ at the time of writing, with former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, Haas reserve driver Jack Doohan and ex-Ferrari driver Jean Alesi among those to show their support.

Natalie Pinkham, the Sky F1 presenter, wrote in reply to Webber: “Incredibly sad news. So sorry Mark.”

Jake Humphrey, the former BBC F1 presenter, also posted five heart emojis.

Will Davidson, an Australian racing driver, added: “Incredibly heartbreaking. I’m so sorry, mate.

“I’ll never forget how passionately you spoke about him years ago while he was taking on the Seven Summits.

“From that moment on, I followed this absolute legend’s incredible journey. So sad.”

In his final social media post, Purja revealed that he had not intended to climb Broad Peak, having originally planned to climb Gasherbrum II before realising that a new record was within his sight.

He wrote: “This was never the plan. Initially, the plan was to climb just G2.

“But just before setting off for Pakistan, I ran the numbers on my 8,000m summits. That’s when it hit me: if I tick off Broad Peak whilst I’m here, only one remains [in] Cho Oyu.

“Then I become the FIRST person in history to climb all 14 eight-thousanders twice. Without oxygen.”

His post concluded: “Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down.

“I take zero mountains for granted. Not one. The moment my foot leaves basecamp, it’s 100%. Always has been. Always will be.

“This one is dedicated to everyone who carried me here. Supporters. Critics. All of you. Without both sides, there is no fire. So thank you genuinely.

“My purpose has never been about me. It’s about what I represent.

“It’s about showing YOU that your own mountains – whatever they are – are climbable.”

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