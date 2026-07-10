Mark Webber, the manager of Oscar Piastri, has rallied against the talk that his client is pushing to leave McLaren.

Webber’s public batting away of this theory comes at a time when Piastri’s McLaren future is in the spotlight, amid strengthening talk of a Max Verstappen to McLaren move. But, Webber stresses that Piastri is “contracted to McLaren for the foreseeable future,” and that the idea of Piastri wanting to leave McLaren is “nonsense.”

Mark Webber breaks silence on Oscar Piastri McLaren status

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Verstappen to McLaren has morphed from rumour into the major F1 2026 talking point in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix.

Piastri, meanwhile, finds himself speculated as the driver most likely to make way if Verstappen arrived. There was talk of Piastri joining Red Bull in a straight seat swap.

Unfounded rumours even suggested that Piastri is unhappy at McLaren and wanted to consider his options. Webber has put a firm stop to that talk.

Piastri dropped to sixth in the Drivers’ Championship after the British Grand Prix. It is believed that this leaves the Melbourne native vulnerable, outside of the top five in the standings, as he is subject to a performance clause.

However, sources close to Piastri have described the idea to Fox Sports that he could trigger his McLaren exit, or be moved aside, as “purely speculative.”

All the while, multiple paddock sources have suggested to PlanetF1.com that McLaren and Verstappen have reached the closing stages of a lengthy negotiation.

Piastri’s manager, former Red Bull driver Mark Webber, has made it clear that Piastri is not trying to engineer a McLaren exit from his side.

“Oscar is contracted to McLaren for the foreseeable future,” Webber told RACER.

“Talk of him agitating to leave is nonsense.

“There has been a lot of fiction written about him and other teams… McLaren have repeatedly said they want him for the long term and Oscar is focused on that.”

More on Oscar Piastri from PlanetF1.com

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Indeed, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, speaking at Silverstone before the rumours entered overdrive, hushed the idea of a bid to sign Verstappen.

Piastri also spoke confidently about his position within McLaren.

“I’ve got a contract in place,” he told PlanetF1.com and others. “I’ve had multiple reassurances that the team are very happy with me, and I’m very happy with the team.

“So for me, I’m very happy where I am, happy with the situation I’m in, and I’m just trying to continue the success that we’ve had in the last few years.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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