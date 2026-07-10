Christian Horner has broken his silence on speculation over an F1 return, insisting he will only come back if it is to lead a project capable of winning.

Horner stepped foot in the Formula 1 paddock for the first time since his Red Bull exit at Sunday’s British Grand Prix, the former team principal believed to be a guest of FIA and FOM, having been invited by both.

Christian Horner reveals Formula 1 return condition

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Almost 12 months to the day since Red Bull removed Horner from his operational duties as team principal and CEO, the Briton was back in the paddock at Silverstone.

Horner officially parted ways with Red Bull in September with a settlement believed to be in the ballpark of $100 million, and he’s now free to return to the F1 paddock with a rival team.

The Briton was initially linked to Alpine, having lodged a bid for the investment company Otro Capital’s 24 per cent minority shareholding in the Formula 1 team.

That, though, was shut down by Renault Group CEO Francois Provost who revealed there are “no discussion today with Christian”.

The former F1 team boss’ focus shifted to talks with BYD over a potential F1 project

Horner is understood to have held several meetings with BYD vice-president Stella Li in Cannes, after the Chinese EV and hybrid electric car manufacturer held conversations with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali about the possibility of becoming the sport’s 12th team.

But while Horner’s future remains uncertain, the 52-year-old is very clear on one thing – while he wants to return to Formula 1, he will only do so with a project that he believes can win.

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Speaking to The Times after his Silverstone visit, he said: “Every week there’s somebody speculating that I’m going somewhere. It’s flattering that people still talk about you.

“It’s inevitable that conversations happen, but until very recently, I’ve not been able to do anything.

“I’m now technically a free agent — which was always important to me when I left Red Bull, not to be locked down for too long a period.

“I have no interest in just being a number in a machine,” he said.

“I’ve more than demonstrated what I’m capable of doing, and if I go back, it would only be in a position where you were empowered to make a change, to drive difference, to win.

“I know that I would become very frustrated very quickly doing anything else.

“If you can’t do it to win, why bother?”

Horner was in charge at Red Bull for two decades and led the team to eight Drivers’ and six Constructors’ titles.

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