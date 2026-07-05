Christian Horner returned to the Formula 1 paddock for the first time since his Red Bull exit, the former team principal believed to be a guest of FIA and FOM, having been invited by both.

His visit comes amidst speculation he could return to the paddock permanently, as he is being linked to Alpine and a potential 11th team, BYD.

Christian Horner makes first Formula 1 paddock appearance

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Horner left the Formula 1 paddock last season when he was removed from operational duties as Red Bull’s team principal and CEO, bringing an end to his 20-year career.

He officially parted ways with Red Bull in September with a settlement believed to be in the ballpark of $100 million, and he is also now free to return to the F1 paddock with a rival team.

Horner has been linked to Alpine, after lodging a bid for the investment company Otro Capital’s 24 per cent minority shareholding in the Formula 1 team.

But with Renault Group CEO Francois Provost shutting down that prospect, declaring there are “no discussion today with Christian”, the Briton has switched his focus to BYD.

Horner is understood to have held several meetings with BYD vice-president Stella Li in Cannes, after the Chinese EV and hybrid electric car manufacturer held conversations with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali about the possibility of becoming the sport’s 12th team.

For now, though, it is a guest pass into the Silverstone paddock for Horner.

The 52-year-old made his first appearance in the paddock since his Red Bull exit on Sunday morning; the former team principal is believed to be a guest of FIA and FOM, having been invited by both.

Christian Horner greeted by fans. Photograph from Thomas Maher

Horner has made it clear that he wants to return to the Formula 1 paddock permanently, declaring that his story is by no means over.

But having won eight drivers’ titles split between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, and six constructors’ crowns, he wants to do so with a team that has the potential to win.

“I don’t want to go back into the paddock unless I have something to do,” he said back in February at the European Motor Show, which was attended by PlanetF1.com.

“I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team that I built, you know, some great people and personalities.

“But I’ve enjoyed this period of time out and having time.

“I’m sure there’s going to be loads of speculation, but I’m peaceful in myself at the moment, where, if there’s the right opportunity, then I definitely will have a good look at it.

“I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in Formula 1. It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to have finished.

“But I’m not going to come back for just anything. I’m only going to come back for something that can win.”

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Horner’s Formula 1 story may not have reached its final chapter, but the Briton is set to release a tell-all book about his first 20 years on the grid in charge of Red Bull Racing.

The book, called ‘DRIVE’, will be out on October 22.

“Formula One is ultimately a people business,” said Horner.

“While the sport is often defined by the cars, the victories and the championships, what stays with me most are the people, the decisions, the challenges and the extraordinary cast of characters I encountered along the way.

“This book is my reflection on an incredible twenty-year journey and the many individuals who helped shape it.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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