Toto Wolff said that had Fred Vasseur read his comments, “rather than just the headline,” then he would have understood his statement regarding Ferrari’s upgrade spending.

Vasseur felt that Wolff had inferred “cheating” from Ferrari in an emotional response to his Mercedes counterpart. Wolff stressed that this was a complete misunderstanding. He was not suggesting that Ferrari is cheating the cost cap, but rather expressed interest in how the later-season development battle will look across the teams.

Toto Wolff clarifies Ferrari cost cap comments

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

As expected, the early F1 2026 development battle has been fierce.

Ferrari received a special mention from Wolff after the Austrian Grand Prix. The Scuderia introduced sizeable upgrade packages for the SF-26 in Miami and Barcelona.

Such spending, for all teams, falls under the cost cap. The cost cap is set at $215 million for F1 2026, compared to a base of $135m in 2025, with an extra $1.8m per race allowed beyond the 21st grand prix of that year.

“On the chassis, we’re always bringing small enhancements here and there, because simply we’re always a little bit surprised that Ferrari can throw these huge updates at the car in the way they do,” Wolff told PlanetF1.com and other media in Austria.

“In my opinion, they need to be running out of money soon, cost cap money, because we can’t do that, simply lacking the buffer and cost cap to be able to bring so many parts in the way they do.

“So hopefully that’s going to change towards the end of the season, when they won’t be able to bring any parts anymore, at least let’s say the logic would say that, and then we’re going to come with more.”

Vasseur did not take kindly at all to Wolff’s comments, as he issued a response during Friday’s team bosses’ press conference at the British Grand Prix.

“When Red Bull is developing, or when Mercedes is developing, they are genius. When we are developing, we are cheating,” said Vasseur, who found Wolff’s comments both “ironic” and “puerile.”

Asked if he actually believes that Wolff was accusing Ferrari of cheating, Vasseur said: “If you think that we overshoot the cost cap, for me, it’s going into this direction.”

Wolff set the record straight on this spat when he spoke with Sky F1 at Silverstone.

“Fred is very emotional, and if he would have read my comments rather than just the headline, he would have seen that what I said was an observation, and would be interesting to see how much updates one can pull out at the end of the season,” said Wolff.

“But, you know, it’s just the emotionality that we all have, and being passionate about our own team’s success, and I’m fine with that.”

More on Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

Charles Leclerc Ferrari breakthrough at British GP as new goal set

Ferrari not ‘cheating’ as Vasseur hits back at Toto Wolff comments

Asked to clarify that Vasseur took his comments out of context, Wolff confirmed: “Yeah, it was misunderstood.

“If I say things that I want to be understood, I will do so too, but in that case, I didn’t mean it really.”

Ferrari sit P2 in the F1 2026 Constructors’ standings. Lewis Hamilton’s Barcelona GP win serves as the only non-Mercedes grand prix victory of the season so far.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: George Russell confirms Mercedes investigation over huge Antonelli deficit