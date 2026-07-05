Esteban Ocon has avoided a penalty following an investigation by the Silverstone stewards for an alleged yellow flag infringement during qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

Yellow flags and the question of how much the drivers should slow down when they see them is one of the big topics in the paddock at present, after George Russell clinched pole position in Austria, having lifted just 0.08s when he passed Max Verstappen’s crash.

Esteban Ocon avoids penalty after yellow flag investigation

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The stewards briefly looked at Russell’s actions but ruled that no further investigation was required as he had lifted.

A week on, the stewards were again looking at a driver’s speed passed a yellow flag with Ocon seemingly not slowing when he passed the spinning Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto lost it through Becketts and went spinning across the grass before sliding back across the track and onto the run-off area on the outside of the corner.

That brought out the yellow flags, with Ocon passing the scene at pace. He was noted by the stewards for a potential breach of yellow flag regulations.

Ocon and Haas spoke with the stewards after qualifying, who after reviewing all the evidence, ruled that there would be no further action.

Ocon therefore retains his P17 on the grid.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The driver explained that, before Turn 10, he observed white smoke further ahead and was therefore already anticipating that a yellow or possibly a red flag might be displayed.

“He saw the illuminated yellow light panel on the right-hand side approaching Turn 12 and reacted by lifting off the throttle earlier than on a comparable representative lap and remaining off-throttle for a longer period.

“The telemetry confirmed that the driver lifted earlier, applied greater brake pressure than on his comparable fast lap (Lap 6), and demonstrated a discernible reduction in speed through the relevant yellow flag marshalling sector compared with that representative lap under similar conditions.

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“The Stewards noted that the driver was on a run on new soft tyres and, prior to the yellow flag sector, had been improving on his Lap 6 time in several mini-sectors, making the reduction in speed through the yellow flag sector more evident.

“The Stewards were therefore satisfied that the driver had demonstrably reduced speed in the relevant marshalling sector and had complied with the requirements of Article B1.8.4 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and Article 2.5.5 b) of Appendix H to the FIA International Sporting Code.

“Accordingly, no breach was established and no further action was taken.”

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