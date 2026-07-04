Liam Lawson has been placed under FIA investigation after the Racing Bulls driver and Isack Hadjar were involved in an on-track incident during the British Grand Prix Sprint.

The pair will visit the stewards with Lawson having been alleged to have committed an abnormal change of direction while defending against the Red Bull driver into Stowe.

Liam Lawson placed under FIA investigation for Isack Hadjar incident

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Hadjar had been making his way through the pack after falling down several places in the start during Saturday’s Sprint at Silverstone, with Lawson in his sights as he looked for a return to the points.

With Hadjar closing in on Lawson on the Hangar Straight, Lawson appeared to move late to defend on the approach to the high-speed right of Stowe, which in turn saw Hadjar back off.

The French driver expressed his frustration at the move over team radio.

Hadjar said: “Man, that was crazy! Moved under braking so hard!”

Race engineer Richard Wood replied: “Yeah, we saw that.”

Lawson went on to finish eighth, with Hadjar forced to settle for ninth place.

Speaking after the race, Lawson said: “We had a bad start.

“I don’t even remember passing Isack at the start, but I must have got him somewhere because obviously he came back through towards the end of the race.

“It was a good fight in the end.”

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Hadjar said of the incident: “I’m not going to chase that final point so hard.

“But I hope the decision they take is sensitive, because that was very aggressive in the car.”

Separately, Nico Hulkenberg has also been summoned to the stewards after the Sprint for allegedly leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Qualifying for the main race at Silverstone is due to be held at 1600 local time on Saturday.

Lawson will enter the British Grand Prix targeting a fifth consecutive points finish following an impressive start to the F1 2026 season.

The New Zealander recorded a best finish of sixth in Monaco last month.

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