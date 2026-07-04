Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint race at the 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed victory in the sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

F1 results from the 2026 British Grand Prix sprint race

Antonelli overtook the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton to return to winning ways for the first time since the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

Hamilton, the polesitter for the sprint, was forced to settle for second place, trailing Antonelli by SECONDS at the chequered flag.

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver and reigning F1 world champion, completed the podium places by coming home third.

Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell finished fourth, moving up one place from his grid slot, with Charles Leclerc finishing fifth.

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Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished sixth, with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri in seventh.

Liam Lawson continued his impressive form by finishing eighth, ahead of the Red Bull Racing car of Isack Hadjar.

Lawson’s Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.

A full report of the British Grand Prix sprint race is available at the bottom of this article.

F1 results – 2026 British Grand Prix sprint race

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 17 laps

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +2.745

3 Lando Norris McLaren +9.783

4 George Russell Mercedes +10.639

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +12.620

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +16.550

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +17.551

8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +30.233

9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +30.953

10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +35.110

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +40.273

12 Franco Colapinto Alpine +41.026

13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +41.680

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +42.499

15 Oliver Bearman Haas +45.784

16 Esteban Ocon Haas +49.810

17 Carlos Sainz Williams +50.379

18 Alexander Albon Williams +50.757

19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +75.117

20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +91.872

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap

22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1 lap

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