Toto Wolff suggested Ferrari must be “running out of money soon” as the Italian outfit continues to bring updates to its car.

Ferrari has been consistently bringing new pieces to the SF-26, and Wolff believes they must soon be hitting the limit of what is allowed.

Toto Wolff weighs in on Ferrari upgrades

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Teams are restricted to spending $215m in 2026 on anything that directly impacts performance, meaning the endless development wars of F1 years gone by are no more.

While almost all the teams spent the first part of 2026 adding new bits to their freshly designed cars, Ferrari’s ability to continue to upgrade has not gone unnoticed by its rivals.

Ferrari has already introduced two big upgrades, the first in Miami and the second in Barcelona.

“On the chassis, we’re always bringing small enhancements here and there, because simply we’re always a little bit surprised that Ferrari can throw these huge updates at the car in the way they do,” Wolff told PlanetF1.com and other media in Austria.

“In my opinion, they need to be running out of money soon, cost cap money, because we can’t do that, simply lacking the buffer and cost cap to be able to bring so many parts in the way they do.

“So hopefully that’s going to change towards the end of the season, when they won’t be able to bring any parts anymore, at least let’s say the logic would say that, and then we’re going to come with more.”

Wolff also suggested that Ferrari was ‘limitless’ in their upgrades, pointing at their quick ability to unveil a new engine after their ADUO benefit was confirmed.

“The only ones who aren’t slowing down is Ferrari,” Wolff said. “I mean, between McLaren, Red Bull, and ourselves, you can see we had one big one that we introduced in Montreal. We have small parts that come in between. I think the same for Red Bull and McLaren.

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“It’s just Ferrari, who seems to be limitless in that way.

“And then, on top, you know, they were expecting an ADUO and come with a new engine already, so they must have started developing six months ago.

“Same rules for everyone, hopefully.”

The only team to have ever exceeded the spending limit in Formula 1’s budget cap era is Red Bull, who was guilty of a minor breach relating to £1.86m in 2021.

As a result, the team were forced to pay the FIA $7m and lost 10% of their wind tunnel testing and computational fluid dynamics limits.

Aston Martin, Honda and Alpine have been found guilty of procedural breaches, with only financial penalties or no penalties handed out.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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