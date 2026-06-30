Zak Brown says there’s only one scenario where Max Verstappen joins McLaren next season, and that’s if “someone slipped on a banana peel getting out of the tub”.

Instead, the McLaren CEO is intent on retaining the line-up of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for a fifth successive season.

Zak Brown addresses Max Verstappen to McLaren rumours

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Earlier this month, the Verstappen-to-Mercedes rumours again dominated Formula 1’s headlines, with whispers claiming the Dutchman could replace George Russell as championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s teammate.

Those rumours were tempered at the Austrian Grand Prix when Russell declared he would ‘definitely’ be a Mercedes driver next season.

His team principal Toto Wolff backed that up, telling Sky Sports: “Yeah, we don’t want to change things, and we’ve said that also to George. I think it’s a line-up that is good for us. I’m very happy with the two of them.”

Almost immediately, F1’s rumour mill shifted its focus to McLaren.

However, claims that meetings had taken place between McLaren and Verstappen’s camp were denied by his manager Raymond Vermeulen.

“There’s no truth in that. There have been no negotiations,” Vermeulen told Bild.

But he didn’t shut the door to future talks with any of Red Bull’s rivals.

“We’re going to wait and see how the car develops over the next few weeks,” he continued. “We definitely want to stay at Red Bull, but only with a car capable of winning.”

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McLaren, though, is happy with its line-up of Norris and Piastri.

“I’d be very surprised if Lando or Oscar went elsewhere, because they are very happy,” Brown told Sky. “Of course, they have contracts, but besides that, we’re very happy with them and they are very happy here.”

But, the American accepted, “If for some strange reason someone slipped on a banana peel getting out of the tub, then yeah of course, Max is a four-time world champion.”

Max Verstappen: I can confirm that I will stay in Formula 1

As for Verstappen, the four-time world champion has confirmed he will be in Formula 1 next season, but he would not commit to Red Bull.

“Yes, definitely,” he told De Telegraaf when asked if he would still be driving in Formula 1 in 2027.

“Unless very crazy things happen, but I don’t assume that. I hope everyone keeps their word.

“But I can confirm that I will stay in Formula 1.”

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be a Red Bull driver.

“I’m not in a hurry, am I?” said the 28-year-old.

“I would prefer to stay connected to Red Bull for the rest of my life, I’ve always said that. But making that decision doesn’t have to be made today or tomorrow.

“Whether it is here or somewhere else; there is much more to it than just the Formula 1 contract.

“I’m also talking about all the other projects. I am also talking to Red Bull about that.

“I am very relaxed about it myself. We shouldn’t make it too dramatic. Even if it doesn’t work out, it’s fine for me. That’s how I am in life.”

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