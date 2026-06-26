Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso hold the keys when it comes to unlock the F1 2027 driver market as the two world champions mull over their futures.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher has done the leg work to break down exactly where the market is, and just how it might play out.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso control F1 silly season

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