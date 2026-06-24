Here’s our full event centre for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weekend including event schedule, live session times, preview, key storylines, weather information and more.

Lewis Hamilton arrives at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix fresh from his breakthrough Ferrari victory in Barcelona, reigniting his title challenge. But with Kimi Antonelli leading the championship and George Russell still in contention, the Austrian GP could prove a pivotal moment in the Formula 1 season.

Austrian Grand Prix live: Quick access

Event preview

Full event schedule & results

Austrian Grand Prix live timing

Austrian Grand Prix live updates

– Practice 1

– Practice 2

– Practice 3

– Qualifying

– Race

Weather forecast

Key storylines

Predictions

Qualifying Winners & Losers

Conclusions

Driver Ratings

Austrian GP Winners & Losers

Austrian Grand Prix preview: What to expect

The battle between Mercedes and Ferrari has hotted up in recent races and that shows no sign of slowing down.

While Mercedes arguably has the best overall package on the grid, Ferrari looks to have made huge progress with its chassis such that it is a genuine challenger – in the right circumstances.

That has made Lewis Hamilton a challenger to Kimi Antonelli’s championship lead, while George Russell remains in touching distance despite recent set backs.

The Austrian GP is in many ways an inflection point; success for Ferrari suggests we will have a genuine title fight on our hands as the season develops; and Russell could prove a wildcard for Antonelli should his run of bad luck finally end.

This weekend is all about driving home the advantage for Antonelli. A good performance in the Austrian Grand Prix will do much to secure him as we approach half distance in the F1 2026 season.

What time is the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix? Full schedule and session times

The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weekend takes place at the Red Bull Ring for a traditional race weekend format featuring three practice sessions, qualifying, and the race.

Here is the complete 2026 Austrian Grand Prix schedule, including Formula 1 practice, qualifying and race start times for both local Austrian time and UK time.

Results from practice, qualifying and the race will be added here throughout the weekend.

Friday, 26 June – Practice sessions

Practice 1: 13:30 (12:30 UK)

Practice 2: 17:00 (16:00 UK)

Saturday, 27 June – Final practice and qualifying

Practice 3: 12:30 (11:30 UK)

Qualifying: 16:00 (15:00 UK)

Sunday, 28 June – Race day

Race: 15:00 (14:00 UK)

Austrian GP weather forecast

A heat wave in Europe promises to make for a warm weekend that will test teams and their cars.

Temperatures are expected to hover north of 30 degrees across all three days, though there is a notable threat of rain on the horizon.

Check out the full weather forecast for the weekend ahead.

Key storylines

Can Lewis Hamilton mount a championship challenge?

Success in the Barcelona Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton was a popular result, and a much-needed shot in the arm for both the seven-time champion and the whole Ferrari team.

It had the measure of Mercedes on race pace and it executed well, coupled with a flawless drive from Hamilton.

But on a different style of circuit this weekend, the true test of Ferrari’s recent pace will be whether it translates and it can build on its Barcelona success.

Will Kimi Antonelli reassert control?

The faster of the two Mercedes drivers when it mattered, Kimi Antonelli endured the sort of luck that has blighted George Russell this season in Barcelona.

The young Italian wasn’t as fast as Hamilton, but he was next best before his retirement.

It was a good defensive position to be in for the title leader, but on a track that looks to suit his Mercedes best, this is an opportunity to really stamp his authority on the F1 2026 title.

George Russell stop his championship slipping away?

After a torrid run there have been some positive signs for George Russell.

In Barcelona, he led Antonelli for much of the race and still managed a strong second place at the flag.

The foundations are there, the car is a race winner, it’s a case of when Russell brings it all together rather than if. He can’t afford to leave that much longer if he has any hopes of the F1 2026 title.

Red Bull has much to prove to Max Verstappen

Contract clauses exist such that Max Verstappen will almost certainly be a free agent for next season, and it’s Red Bull’s job to prove it is the best place for him.

While the car is unlikely to be a race winner, how the team reacts and continues to push itself forward will be critical factors.

And the clock is ticking; the summer break is a key moment, meaning Red Bull has to pull out all the stops now to show Verstappen that it can deliver him more wins and championships.

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