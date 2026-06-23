Austrian Grand Prix weather: What is the risk of rain this weekend?

The Austrian Grand Prix will be the first of a run of four races in five weekends in Formula 1, as the season motors on before the summer break.

Much like the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last time out, a heat wave in Europe this week means very warm temperatures are due to greet the drivers over the course of the weekend.

Austrian Grand Prix weather: How will conditions be in Spielberg?

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Friday 26 June [FP1, FP2]

While there are forecasts of rain locally in the days building up to the race weekend, the sun is due to shine on the Red Bull Ring on Friday, with warm temperatures to boot.

So much so, in fact, that a moderate high temperature warning is in place throughout the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Air temperatures of 32°C are expected to greet the drivers in both FP1 and FP2, with track temperatures likely to exceed 50°C as a result, likely providing a good barometer for how tyres may come into play on Sunday.

Saturday 27 June [FP3, Qualifying]

Like the day before, scorching hot temperatures are expected at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, with little to no wind to take the edge off the heat.

Afternoon temperatures rising to a peak of 33°C will provide the backdrop for qualifying, and while there was a 0% chance of rain listed on Friday, early forecasts suggest a potential 20% chance of showers during the qualifying hour.

Sunday 28 June [Austrian Grand Prix]

Early forecasts, as per the BBC, suggest an up to 40% chance of light showers through the duration of the race [from 3pm local time], though temperatures are still expected to reach 33°C.

Low winds are also predicted, but a bright day is forecast otherwise.

Of course, the forecast is subject to change as the race approaches, so teams and drivers will likely keep a close eye on how conditions are expected to play out.

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How has the weather been at previous Austrian Grands Prix?

Variable conditions have been in play in Austria before, including in recent years as the Red Bull Ring, holding an additional race under the Styrian Grand Prix moniker in 2020, hosted a soaking wet qualifying day in particular.

Lewis Hamilton took pole in the all-conquering Mercedes W11 on that day, doing so by 1.2 seconds on his way to race victory on the Sunday.

Likewise, the 2023 event saw a Sprint take place in Austria, with that particular Saturday also open to the elements as wet weather played its part through the shortened race event.

In previous specifications, though, the drive in the wet from Alan Jones to take a maiden victory at the old Osterreichring in 1977 announced his talent to the wider sport, taking a midfield Shadow from the seventh row to top spot after the engine of James Hunt ahead failed midway through the race.

Like last season, extremely warm temperatures are due in Spielberg this weekend, meaning the fast, sweeping turns of the Red Bull Ring could provide a difficult challenge in tyre management over the course of the weekend.

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