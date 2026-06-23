The FIA World Motor Sport Council has officially approved rule changes to the F1 2027 power units regulations.

Having been provisionally agreed earlier in June, it is now official that there will be a move towards more internal combustion power, with a 58-42 split in 2027 followed by a 60-40 split in 2028, in favour of the ICE.

FIA WMSC officially ratifies F1 2027 power unit rule changes

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The 2026 season began with teams and drivers using all-new engines powered by fully sustainable fuels, but the start of the year so concerns raised about a rough 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power this year, with a new regulatory era starting in Formula 1.

Meetings between the F1 Commission and the Power Unit Advisory Committee had resulted in an agreement to move towards a 60-40 split in the coming seasons, to reduce the need to save battery and regenerate energy over the course of a lap.

Those changes have now officially been ratified by the WMSC, putting them into the FIA Technical Regulations from 2027 onwards.

In 2027, internal combustion power will increase by around 20kW [25bhp], with the maximum capability from the energy recovery system (ERS) reduced by 50kW [67bhp]. Maximum harvesting capabilities are also increasing by 25kW per lap, to reduce power units super-clipping – or losing energy at top speeds.

The fuel flow rate will also increase by 5% to compensate for the extra combustion power, with further changes such as slightly reducing race distances at certain circuits and the reduction of pre-race reconnaissance laps all a part of the new regulations, with fuel consumption more of a factor as a result.

In 2028, fuel flow will increase by 13% overall as power output from the ICE increases to 450kW overall [600bhp], while maximum harvesting power further increases by another 25kW per lap, with a 60-40 power split being achieved.

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem thanked those involved for the collaborative nature in which discussions took place, with further talks around future power unit concepts, including a possible return to V8 engines, also among the topics of talks.

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“The FIA continues to oversee the evolution of the 2026 Regulations and work closely with all key stakeholders across the motorsport community,” he said.

“As with every major regulatory change, the process does not end when the cars first take to the track. Continuous dialogue and collaboration are essential to ensuring that the regulations meet the needs of the sport, its drivers, and its fans.

“Together we are exploring the future direction of the championship and considering how the sport can balance innovation, sustainability, performance and fan appeal in the years ahead.

“The discussions around future power unit concepts, including V8 engines powered by sustainable fuels, demonstrate the willingness of all parties to engage in shaping the next chapter of the sport.”

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