Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin upgrade gamble as Max Verstappen calls for an FIA penalty for a rival in untelevised Barcelona Grand Prix team radio.

With an update on Carlos Sainz’s Williams future, and Jos Verstappen accusing Ralf Schumacher of spreading false information, here’s today’s roundup…

Carlos Sainz questioning Williams future as Audi F1 links resurface

Multiple sources have told PlanetF1.com that Carlos Sainz is questioning his future with Williams, with the Audi F1 team emerging as a potential alternative destination.

Sainz was persistently linked with a move to Audi F1 after his Ferrari departure was announced in early 2024 before the Spaniard opted to join Williams.

With Williams failing to meet its own expectations under the new F1 2026 rules, Sainz may look for an exit ahead of 2027.

Read more: Sainz sends blunt message to Williams as speculation over exit builds

Jos Verstappen responds to latest Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumour

Jos Verstappen has rejected Ralf Schumacher’s claim that Mercedes has made a lowball offer to Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has once again been linked with a move away from Red Bull following the team’s disappointing start to the F1 2026 season.

It is understood that an exit clause will allow Verstappen to look elsewhere for F1 2027 if he is outside the top two in the drivers’ championship at the time of the summer break. He currently sits seventh.

Read more: Jos Verstappen speaks out as Schumacher sparks new Max to Mercedes rumour

Mike Krack backs Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin gamble

Mike Krack has admitted that Aston Martin is in “a very difficult situation” after Adrian Newey opted against short-term upgrades in favour of a long-term strategy.

Newey confirmed at the recent Monaco Grand Prix that he has been working on a sizeable upgrade set to be introduced around the time of the summer break next month.

He added that Aston Martin has now decided to take a long-term view with upgrades after rushing to get the AMR26 ready for this season.

Read more: Aston Martin defends Adrian Newey gamble as AMR26 issues run deeper

Max Verstappen calls for FIA penalty in untelevised Barcelona Grand Prix team radio

Untelevised team radio from the Barcelona Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Max Verstappen called for the FIA to penalise a rival driver for failing to observe blue flags.

Verstappen had a frustrating race in Barcelona last weekend, finishing 40 seconds adrift of the race-winning Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly is believed to have been the target of Verstappen’s call for a penalty.

Read more: Max Verstappen calls for FIA action in untelevised Barcelona GP team radio

Lewis Hamilton lifts lid on Carlo Santi impact

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari race engineer Carlo Santi has helped “reignite the love” he has for being a racing driver after returning to winning ways in Barcelona last weekend.

Santi stepped into the role of Hamilton’s race engineer after Riccardo Adami was moved to a new role at Ferrari in January.

The Italian engineer, who previously worked alongside Kimi Raikkonen, joined Hamilton on the podium in Spain.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton hails Carlo Santi connection after Barcelona podium moment