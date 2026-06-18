Jos Verstappen has accused Ralf Schumacher of spreading “wrong information” after claiming that Max Verstappen has rejected a lowball offer from Mercedes.

Verstappen has once again been linked with a move away from Red Bull in light of the team’s disappointing start to the F1 2026 season.

Jos Verstappen rejects latest Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumour

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As reported by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, Schumacher claimed this week that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently made a lowball offer to sign Verstappen.

Appearing on Sky Germany’s Backstage Pit Lane podcast, Schumacher went on to suggest that Verstappen rejected the offer because it was “so bad financially.”

Schumacher also claimed that Verstappen has “refused” Red Bull’s “desperate” attempt to extend his contract until 2032.

PlanetF1.com understands that there has been no recent contact between Verstappen and Mercedes, or any other team, regarding the four-time world champion’s future.

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Verstappen Sr has responded to Schumacher’s claims on social media, accusing the former Williams and Toyota driver of spreading misinformation.

Responding to a post on Instagram, Verstappen Sr wrote: “Ralf, again you bring wrong information.”

Verstappen Sr previously called out Schumacher in April for talking “bulls**t” after the German claimed that Red Bull was missing the presence of former adviser Helmut Marko in 2026.

Schumacher, who revealed that Verstappen Sr had made contact with him over his comments, remarked that the Dutchman’s “irritable” reaction was uncharacteristic.

Mercedes was heavily linked with Verstappen last summer before the four-time world champion opted to commit his future with Red Bull.

Red Bull’s disappointing start to the F1 2026 season, which has seen Verstappen restricted to just a single podium finish across the first seven races, has led to speculation that Mercedes could renew its interest in him for 2027.

Although Verstappen is officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, it is understood that his deal contains a performance-related exit clause.

It is believed that Verstappen will be free to walk away from Red Bull if he is lower than second in the drivers’ standings at the time of the summer break next month.

Verstappen currently occupies seventh place in the drivers’ standings, trailing Mercedes driver and championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 101 points.

He sits 60 points behind second-placed Lewis Hamilton with just four races – Austria, Britain, Belgium and Hungary – remaining before the summer break.

Verstappen Sr was spotted in conversation with Wolff at the Canadian Grand Prix last month, sparking speculation that Mercedes could launch a fresh bid for Verstappen’s signature ahead of 2027.

Speaking in Montreal, however, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies played down the significance of the meeting between Wolff and Verstappen Sr, who are known to be on good terms.

Wolff distanced himself from a move for Verstappen earlier this season, insisting at the Chinese Grand Prix that Mercedes “couldn’t be happier” with its current driver lineup of Antonelli and George Russell.

Russell, who originally joined the team from Williams ahead of the 2022 season, was forced to wait until October to sign an extension to his Mercedes contract last year.

PlanetF1.com understands that the British driver has a one-plus-one deal, meaning Russell’s 2027 plans hinge on him hitting certain performance targets in F1 2026.

With Mercedes winning all but one race so far in 2026, Russell claimed earlier this season that he will “very likely” meet the metrics to trigger an automatic contract extension for 2027.

Verstappen has also been linked with a move to McLaren over recent weeks, with reports in the Netherlands claiming that a swap deal involving Oscar Piastri could be on the cards.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that such claims are also wide of the mark.

Verstappen’s current race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, will join McLaren as chief racing officer no later than the 2028 season, leading to suggestions that the four-time world champion could follow him to Woking.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

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