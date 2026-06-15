Lewis Hamilton earned a perfect 10 in the Barcelona GP driver ratings after a commanding Ferrari victory, while George Russell was judged to have flattered to deceive despite finishing second.

Hamilton’s aggressive three-stop strategy, combined with relentless race pace and decisive execution, allowed him to control proceedings.

Lewis Hamilton sets the benchmark in Barcelona GP driver ratings as Mercedes battle unfolds

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Here are PlanetF1.com’s driver ratings from the Barcelona GP, which tell a story of a field split by execution, strategy, and outright pace across a dramatic weekend in Spain.

Lewis Hamilton – 10

Qualified 2nd | Finished 1st

Perhaps the greatest evidence that the belief has returned for Lewis Hamilton came from his race radio. It was urgent and hopeful where so often in recent years it’s been defeatist. An aggressive strategy, starting on softs and running three stops, paid handsomely. While there may have been a sprinkling of luck with the timing of Fernando Alonso’s Virtual Safety Car, Hamilton probably had the pace to get the job done regardless. Having been guilty of writing him off at points, I’m currently looking for recipes to make my hat taste better. A very deserved perfect score in our Barcelona GP driver ratings.

George Russell – 7

Qualified 1st | Finished 2nd

George Russell didn’t have the outright pace of Lewis Hamilton, nor Kimi Antonelli for that matter. The sister Mercedes had the legs on the Brit in the back half of the race, especially on the hard tyres. That Russell managed to hold on to second is encouraging, Lando Norris wasn’t too far away after all, but he had lost out to Antonelli before the young Italian stopped on track. When beating your teammate is the established performance benchmark, even finishing second when he DNFs doesn’t change the fact that he wasn’t the fastest Mercedes driver on the day.

Lando Norris – 7

Qualified 4th | Finished 3rd

After 66 laps of racing, Lando Norris finished some 35 seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren – a lifetime in Formula 1 terms. It highlighted a solid performance from Norris, who didn’t look to have front-running pace earlier in the weekend. Throughout, he remained in touch with the Mercedes ahead, and closed as they squabbled without ever really offering any threat. Perhaps the biggest compliment to his efforts was in forcing Mercedes’ hand strategically, showing the championship leaders were wary of the threat he posed. A fine drive in a car that didn’t have the pace for more.

Max Verstappen – 6

Qualified 5th | Finished 4th

Red Bull found itself behind Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren all weekend, so it’s perhaps a credit to Max Verstappen that he finished ahead of Oscar Piastri. Without the pace to compete at the front, it was a case of damage limitation and on that front Verstappen delivered. There was no strategic silver bullet and the Dutchman maximised what was under him, even if his car’s performance had a low performance ceiling in Barcelona.

Oscar Piastri – 5

Qualified 7th | Finished 5th

Tyre temperature management and a lack of grip meant Oscar Piastri never had the pace needed to race towards the front. The Australian was left with no answers to the problems he experienced, compounded by a far more solid display by Lando Norris in the other car. While there were no clear errors or incidents, it was a weaker performance with tyre management at its core.

Isack Hadjar – 4

Qualified 6th | Finished 6th

A poor start is an appropriate metaphor for the Barcelona GP weekend for Isack Hadjar, who was not sharp enough in the key areas. He admitted himself he struggled with practice starts over the weekend and he lacked the precision needed to get away cleanly. That was a significant factor in his race as he fell well down the order. From there, he was able to race forward and kept out of trouble but he should never have been in that position. In a top line team like Red Bull, fundamental execution errors cannot be tolerated.

Pierre Gasly – 7

Qualified 14th | Finished 7th

Braking instability fostered a lack of confidence for Pierre Gasly, but he rose above to deliver well on Sunday. Patient in a complex strategy race, the team extended his stint at the right time and he benefitted from the Virtual Safety Car. Gasly managed the tyres well and Alpine was sharp when it mattered. Qualifying seems the weak link in the armour.

Franco Colapinto – 7

Qualified 13th | Finished 8th

Franco Colapinto delivered exactly what is expected of him, no more, no less. He stayed somewhere in the fight to bring home points when the opportunity presented itself. To follow Pierre Gasly in makes for a strong team performance, though a frustrating one given the mid-race radio call to swap positions. With that said, he didn’t punch above his weight or outperforming the Alpine. It was a clean, mature, but unspectacular race.

Liam Lawson – 5

Qualified 8th | Finished 9th

A scrappy and, if we’re brutally honest, immature performance from Liam Lawson. The New Zealander was again in the points but there was more on offer. He overdrove through the first part of the race to protect position and ultimately paid the price – a verdict he himself gave. Qualifying was good, but the chocolates are handed out on Sunday.

Arvid Lindblad – 7

Qualified 11th | Finished 10th

The raw speed is clearly there, and he was able to put in a fine drive that benefitted from attrition to those around him. He was patient when he needed to be and managed his stints well, a strong performance for a rookie in his first real tyre-limited race. There’s little to hype Arvid Lindblad up over, but equally there were no errors to berate him over.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 5

Qualified 12th | Finished 11th

A compromised start saw Gabriel Bortoleto drop down the order to begin with, before some aggressive moves saw him regain positions. Floor damage did make his life tougher, an early clash that had race-long consequences.

Carlos Sainz – 7

Qualified 16th | Finished 12th

The Williams package was off the pace throughout the weekend in Barcelona, making Carlos Sainz’s job especially taxing. Despite that, he delivered to a high level, extracting everything possible from the car without ever creating that highlights reel moment. Dealt a poor hand, Sainz did the best he could; Williams can ask for nothing more.

Esteban Ocon – 4

Qualified 17th | Finished 13th

High degradation and poor stint management forced a three-stop strategy as Haas and Esteban Ocon looked merely to survive the Barcelona GP. There were setup missteps that prompted rear tyre degradation throughout which not only slowed his race pace but created an unstable car. But within those constraints, Ocon’s job is to minimise losses and deliver consistency; instead, he headed down a degradation spiral. More is expected from a driver with his experience.

Sergio Perez – 5

Qualified 19th | Finished 14th

A competent drive, albeit a lonely one for Sergio Perez. There were no errors, it wasn’t a ‘messy’ race, but no standout defensive moments or wheel-to-wheel action to speak of.

Charles Leclerc – 5

Qualified 10th | Classified 15th

A mistake in qualifying left Charles Leclerc out of position from the start of the Barcelona GP. From there, some uncertainty between whether a two- or three-stop was the best approach, and the timing of the Virtual Safety Car for Fernando Alonso was a benefit. Terminal issues in the closing stages meant he ultimately failed to see the flag in a race in which he was largely irrelevant.

Kimi Antonelli – 8

Qualified 3rd | Classified 16th

Kimi Antonelli was significantly stronger than his 16th-place classification suggests. After a slightly messy opening stint he settled into a groove and became a threat to George Russell for second. He succeeded in his efforts too, only to be forced out with a battery related failure just corners later. But stepping back to that point there had been plenty of positive elements for Antonelli.

Oliver Bearman – 8

Qualified 15th | Classified 17th

Running ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto late in the race, Oliver Bearman was forced out late in proceedings. It masked what was otherwise a strong drive on a weekend when Haas wasn’t as competitive as it would have liked. A good opening stint laid the foundation for a strong performance, helped by the timing of the VSC, with Bearman out-performing his VF-26 in many regards. A well-executed, composed race from the youngster.

Alex Albon – 4

Qualified 18th | Not classified

Handling issues blighted Alex Albon’s race, a carry-over from practice and qualifying with issues baked into the car as it went into parc ferme. Albon reported inconsistent balance and unpredictability, especially through high-speed corners. A miserable race resulted, exacerbated by a lengthy pit stop to resolve a safety issue with the FOM camera housing on the roll hoop. From there, the race was a test session and he saw the flag several laps down and was, officially, not a classified finisher. Given how Carlos Sainz performed in the other Williams, there was more available this weekend, so while car balance issues go some way to explain Albon’s lack of pace, they can’t excuse it entirely.

Fernando Alonso – 5

Qualified 22nd | Did not finish

Fernando Alonso’s race was comparatively short, but in his time on track there was no evidence of either stand out driving or driver error. A battery issue forced the Aston Martin out of the race and a general lack of pace in the car meant his hopes of reward from the event were low anyway. He was out-qualified by Lance Stroll for the first time in 40-odd races which suggests Alonso wasn’t at his absolute best.

Nico Hulkenberg – 7

Qualified 9th | Did not finish

A strong qualifying performance led to high hopes in the race for Nico Hulkenberg and Audi. Battling with Liam Lawson in the early stages, Hulkenberg looked to have more pace than the Racing Bulls, but couldn’t find a way through. An absurd retirement, caused by a rock hitting the kill switch on his car, ended Hulkenberg’s day early, crushing both his and Audi’s hopes of points through no fault of their own.

Valtteri Bottas – NA

Qualified 20th | Did not finish

Promising signs early in the weekend led to some optimism from Valtteri Bottas, before he suffered a brake failure in Free Practice 3. His race lasted only 15 laps before another issue forced him out with the team stating his retirement was a precautionary decision. There’s no evidence of significant error, but with little to base a competitive analysis on in the race, Bottas escapes the scorers this weekend.

Lance Stroll – NA

Qualified 21st | Did not finish

The race’s first retirement, Lance Stroll started the Barcelona GP in 21st having out-qualified Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso. That positive lasted only a handful of laps in the race when a gearbox failure forced him out. The failure wasn’t of the Canadian’s making but his time in the race was also too brief to offer an objective rating in our Barcelona GP driver ratings.

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