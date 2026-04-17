George Russell expects to comfortably trigger a performance clause in his Mercedes contract and secure his place with the team for F1 2027.

Russell’s confidence comes against a backdrop of speculation surrounding Max Verstappen’s future given the downturn in performance at Red Bull, and Toto Wolff’s previous interest in the Dutchman.

George Russell makes Mercedes contract admission

Russell agreed a new contract with Mercedes last year, a multi-year deal understood to be one-plus-one, with the second-year contingent on performance.

With three wins from as many starts, Mercedes is currently the benchmark car in F1, easing Russell’s task when it comes to satisfying his contractual performance objectives.

“It’s pretty much, you hit the metrics and move on,” Russell said when asked by PlanetF1.com about his future in light of the performance metrics in his contract.

“I will be here next year with the team.

“Not very much more to say. It’s a multi-year deal, it’s numerous years.

“And often in a lot of these contracts, even if metrics aren’t hit, if things are happy, then you continue.

“But as I said, metrics will very likely be hit.”

A year ago, Russell faced an uncertain future.

While a contract was eventually agreed, it was a protracted process amid suggestions Verstappen was in the frame to switch to the Anglo-German organisation.

The four-time world champion is known to have a clause in his contract such that, if he is not in the top two of the drivers’ championship at the mid-season break, he is free to leave Red Bull.

While last year that made little sense given the overarching uncertainty across the grid, the Milton Keynes squad’s battles this season, in contrast to the all-conquering Mercedes performances, have suggested he could this time be a free agent.

Both Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli are under contract for the current season, with the latter yet to have his future confirmed beyond the end of the year.

However, given his place within the Mercedes team, sharp rise in performance in recent races, and his relationship with team boss Toto Wolff, it’s widely accepted that his future remains with the Brackley-based organisation.

That has given rise to suggestions it could be Russell who is at risk if Verstappen opts to leave Red Bull for Mercedes, though Wolff has moved to quell such speculation.

“There are not any Max discussions,” he told the Press Association.

“I could not be happier with the two drivers that we have. The positioning of the two, with the age gap and how it aligns well with our strategy, means there are not any discussions.”

The pending departure of his race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, has served to reinforce belief that the 26-year-old will also look to new pastures.

“I think we’re already talking about Max probably leaving the team at some point,” said Jolyon Palmer on the F1 Nation podcast.

“You’ve got Red Bull not being competitive, and not having the easiest route back to being competitive, given where they’re at when you factor in all the personnel who have left.

“For me, GP is such a linchpin for him; it sort of connects the driver to the team. I see this news as offering a more in-depth understanding of another reason why Max isn’t particularly happy in the team.

“And on many levels, I just don’t see him sticking around particularly long, probably beyond the end of this year, unless they have a concrete plan in place and a clear sign of progress.”

More on Max Verstappen future

Max Verstappen gives GP Lambiase ‘approval’ after ‘fantastic’ McLaren offer

Toto Wolff responds to Max Verstappen rumours amid Mercedes speculation

Should Verstappen choose to leave, there are precious few viable options.

McLaren won both world championships last year but has a settled driver pairing in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur suggested in 2023 that ” if you asked the same question to all 10 team bosses on the grid, they would all answer that they would love to have him in the team.”

It has been suggested that informal contact and feelers have been put out, though that has not been confirmed by either party.

For a time, Aston Martin looked a viable option. However, it’s current plight and Verstappen’s lust for success seem mutually exclusive such that, until the Silverstone squad can demonstrate it can offer him a winning car, it’s unlikely to feature in his considerations.

That leaves Mercedes, the complication being the presence of Antonelli and the likelihood of Russell reaching the performance obligations such that his future remains secure for F1 2027.

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