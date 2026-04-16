Helmut Marko believes the 2026 title fight will be a Mercedes civil war – but experience may not decide it.

That’s according to the former Red Bull advisor, who is impressed with Kimi Antonelli’s performance during his second season in Formula 1.

Helmut Marko predicts Antonelli vs Russell title fight

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George Russell entered the F1 2026 season as the pre-season favourite, with pundits tipping the Briton to take advantage of Mercedes’ experience with engine regulation changes and charge to the fore.

He did just that at the Australian Grand Prix, winning the race from pole position while Antonelli showed that he still had some learning to do as he crashed heavily in FP3.

He recovered to qualify P2 and finish the grand prix behind his teammate.

The Italian bounced back from that a week later to become F1’s youngest-ever pole-sitter, and a day later, claimed his inaugural grand prix win ahead of Russell in China.

As his charge continued, he added a second grand prix win in Japan and, capitalising on Russell’s reliability glitches, took a nine-point lead over the Briton in the Drivers’ standings.

Kimi Antonelli v George Russell: F1 2026 championship

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

In a championship that could come down to fine margins in an intra-team fight, former Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko insists this one could go down to the wire between Antonelli and Russell.

“The title will likely be decided between the Mercedes drivers,” Marko said on ORF.

“There will be tension within the team.”

But while the 82-year-old has been impressed with Antonelli’s pace in the opening races of the championship, he points to Russell’s experience as something that could yet be a deciding factor.

“His situation is very encouraging. He was already incredibly fast everywhere in the junior categories, and it’s great to see a young driver making a name for himself,” he said.

“The question is whether he can maintain that speed and performance over the course of the season.”

“Russell is definitely the more experienced driver,” he added.

“Last year, after racing moved to Europe, Antonelli suffered a major slump.”

Mercedes, though, is no stranger to intra-team title fights with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg going wheel-to-wheel for several years for the top prize, culminating in a ferocious fight in 2016.

The Silver Arrows teammates had several on-track clashes during an intense battle, the most notable coming at the Spanish Grand Prix, where Hamilton and Rosberg wiped each other out on the opening lap.

Such was the battle, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff wanted to fire them both on the spot but stuck with his drivers until the end of the season.

Rosberg ultimately made the decision for him, quitting Formula 1 just days after winning the Drivers’ title.

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