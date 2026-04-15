As news broke that GianPiero Lambiase is to leave Red Bull for McLaren, the obvious question comes: What happens next?

Max Verstappen has worked with his race engineer since his first race as a Red Bull driver, and has previously said he cannot see himself driving without ‘GP’ in his ear during race weekends.

GianPiero Lambiase is heading to McLaren – what wider impact could this have?

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News first broke of Lambiase’s McLaren move in the Netherlands before PlanetF1.com could confirm the story, which will see him join the team ‘no later than 2027’, according to McLaren, in the role of chief racing officer, reporting directly to Andrea Stella.

Naturally, the question arises as to whether there may be wider ramifications for Red Bull, for Verstappen or potentially the wider field should this have a knock-on effect.

Having been across the story, our own Thomas Maher sat with our Editor, Mat Coch, to go into detail about this move, what it means and what may happen in the future.

Watch the video on our YouTube channel or below. Be sure to like, subscribe and follow our channel as we bring you more from the Formula 1 paddock!

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