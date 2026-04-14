Our PlanetF1.com paddock journalists want to hear from you, our readers, with your questions about Formula 1.

This could be about the season so far, the regulations and much more, and we are taking questions from across our comments section and social media pages – with the best set to be answered by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher.

Your F1 questions: Ask PlanetF1.com’s journalists

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Have a think about what Formula 1 questions you would like to ask to our journalists as we await the sport’s return, with two cancellations in April having forced an unplanned break.

Thomas is due to be at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, too, so will be on the ground for us as and when the calendar gets back up and running.

Any question you have on anything to do with Formula 1, submit it in the comments section below and the best may get picked to be answered in an upcoming Q&A piece.

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Keep your eyes out for when Mat and Thomas’ responses are published, as your question may well have been answered by our experienced journalists who have a host of experience in the Formula 1 paddock!

Ask away…

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