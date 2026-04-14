Pierre Gasly has said Alpine has shown on its early form that “the sacrifices we had last year paid off”, particularly in the qualifying gaps between themselves and cars which were much quicker in 2025.

Alpine switched from factory to customer power for the 2026 season, and with its new Mercedes power estimated to be the best on the grid, that along with the team’s chassis has helped the team forward this time around.

Pierre Gasly says Alpine 2025 sacrifices paid off

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Alpine finished bottom of the Constructors’ Championship last season in what was a difficult campaign for ‘Team Enstone’, with the team opting to place much of its focus on 2026 instead and diverting resources from its 2025 machine.

Having gone through a year of toil compared to what it is used to as a team, Gasly is the only non-Mercedes or Ferrari driver to have scored points in every Grand Prix so far in 2026, notching 15 to his name at this early stage.

The Frenchman can see the mood improving within the team as a result of not just its results getting better, but adding that the relative gaps to its rivals are significantly smaller than last year, especially in qualifying trim.

When Formula 1 returns in Miami, too, Alpine is likely to bring further updates to the A526 to help on its quest.

“I think that’s literally what we need,” Gasly said when asked if he can see morale lifting at Alpine due to its recent form.

“I think it’s fair to say, last year I was quite impressed with how everybody handled the situation, it was tough for everybody.

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“Personally, I tried to do what I could with the guys because I knew I needed them for this year. But at the same time, it’s important for us to deliver and just show that the sacrifices we had last year paid off and, at the moment, that’s what we’re showing.

“Obviously, we still need to close that gap with the cars ahead. But at the same time, in Shanghai, we missed three tenths off McLaren for P6. [In Suzuka], I’m missing a tenth and a half to Lewis [Hamilton], so there’s definitely some progress.

“I’m sure at the factory, everybody is enjoying what we’re seeing, and we know we’ve got more coming.”

Gasly’s teammate, Franco Colapinto, also got off the mark for the season at the Chinese Grand Prix, with the team sitting fifth in the early Constructors’ standings.

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