Isack Hadjar escaped with a warning after being cited for ignoring the race director’s practice start instructions ahead of the Chinese GP Sprint.

Hadjar knew even before the start of Saturday’s 19-lap Sprint that he would be heading to the stewards’ office after the race for an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1.

Isack Hadjar receives warning for Chinese Grand Prix Sprint practice start breach

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The Red Bull driver had an eventful start to the Sprint as Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli clattered into him, the Italian earning himself a 10-second penalty for his antics.

Fighting his way into the points-paying positions where he ran P8, Hadjar wasn’t able to maintain it in the final stint and fell to 15th.

“Yeah, I mean, I think everything went to plan in the first sector,” he told Sky F1.

“Then Kimi completely outbraked himself and we had damage for the remainder of the race.

“It was a bit painful to drive. We didn’t learn anything.”

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The only good news in a difficult race for Red Bull was that Hadjar was not penalised for his practice start infringement, instead handed a warning by the stewards.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 6 (Isack Hadjar), team representative, and looked at the video and in-car video evidence,” read the stewards’ report.

“The Race Director’s Competition Notes (Document 31) make it clear that:

“Cars NOT wishing to perform a practice start should leave the pit lane and MUST cross the white line separating the Pit Exit Road from the track at the earliest opportunity and join the “normal” racing line.”

“Car 6 did not do that. It crossed the white lane partially with the remaining part of the car straddling the line and the Pit Exit Road and was therefore in breach. The driver explained that it was a mistake on his part and he was confused by the various lines on track.

“What happened did not pose a danger to either the cars performing the practice starts or any car on the track although it had the potential to do so – hence the instructions in the competition notes.

“In keeping with precedents for similar incidents in the past, we therefore issued a warning to the driver.”

Alpine, meanwhile, was hit with a €5,000 fine for releasing Pierre Gasly for a reconnaissance lap with a protective shield covering the antenna still attached.

Gasly entered the track with the shield attached before it was dislodged during his lap.

The stewards said: “The Stewards determined that by releasing the car with the antenna shield still connected, the team released Car 10 in an unsafe condition.”

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