George Russell had the measure of the Ferraris as he held off the squabbling teammates to win the Sprint at the Chinese Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc.

The Briton’s imperious form continued in the 19-lap race as he survived an incredible Ferrari onslaught and a late-race restart to extend his lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

George Russell wins the Sprint in Shanghai

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Only 21 drivers lined up on the grid for the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint, with Alex Albon starting from the pit lane after Williams made set-up changes to his FW48. George Russell was on pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris.

Russell made a good start off the line to hold onto the lead, but his teammate Antonelli was bogged down as Lewis Hamilton stormed to second place ahead of Charles Leclerc and the two McLarens. Hamilton attacked Russell into Turn 8 to take the lead, before Russell took it back down the back straight.

Hamilton was back up in P1 at the start of the second lap while behind them Antonelli and Isack Hadjar made contact and Arvid Lindblad went spinning, the latter falling to the back of the field. Race Control announced Hadjar and Antonelli would be investigated.

Russell blasted past Hamilton down the back straight on Lap 3, but it was short-lived as Hamilton was once again P1 with a move around the outside at Turn 1 on Lap 4. The back-and-forth allowed Leclerc to close in.

Russell and Hamilton again traded places at the hairpin on Turn 5, with Leclerc sticking his nose into the battle before backing off. That gave Russell a moment of breathing room.

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Behind them, Norris was running in fourth place ahead of Antonelli, who overtook Piastri as he continued to recover from his slow start, while Oliver Bearman and Hadjar ran in the points-paying positions. Race Control announced a 10-second penalty for Antonelli for his earlier clash with Hadjar.

Leclerc took second off Hamilton into Turn 1 on Lap 8, Antonelli overtook Norris for fourth while Max Verstappen challenged Gabriel Bortoleto for 12th.

Midway through the race, Russell had built up a three-second lead over the squabbling Ferraris.

Antonelli was up to third on Lap 12, splitting the Ferraris before overtaking Leclerc to make it a Mercedes 1-2. He did, however, have a 10-second penalty hanging over his head.

After a trouble-free opening 12 laps, there were three retirements in the space of two laps as Lindblad parked his Racing Bulls car in the team’s garage, Bottas was told to box and Nico Hulkenberg retired on the side of the track to bring out the Safety Car.

The drivers piled into the pits, including both Mercedes cars as well as the Ferraris and McLarens. Antonelli served his penalty, dropping to seventh place, while Hamilton had to double-stack behind his teammate and lost a position to Norris.

Hulkenberg’s car took several laps to clear as it didn’t look electrically safe. The action resumed on Lap 17, Russell making a great getaway while Leclerc had a bit of wheelspin. Antonelli lost seventh place to Piastri, the McLaren driver going on to overtake Bearman and then Liam Lawson to run fifth. Hamilton passed Norris for third.

Russell held on to win by 0.6s ahead of Leclerc with Hamilton third. Norris, Antonelli, Piastri, Lawson and Bearman.

Chinese GP Sprint Result

1 George Russell Mercedes

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.6

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +2.5

4 Lando Norris McLaren +4.4

5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +5.6

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +6.8

7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +10.9

8 Oliver Bearman Haas +11.2

9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +11.6

10 Esteban Ocon Haas +13.8

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +14.7

12 Carlos Sainz Williams +15.7

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +15.8

14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +16.3

15 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +16.4

16 Alex Albon Williams +20.0

17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +21.5

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +21.9

19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +28.2

Did not finish

Nico Hulkenberg Audi – lap 13

Valtteri Bottas Cadillac – lap 13

Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls – lap 12

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