Chinese GP: Sprint results

George Russell has won a thrilling Chinese GP Sprint from Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

The Mercedes driver went wheel to wheel for much of the opening half of the race with Hamilton before finally pulling clear to control proceedings.

George Russell wins Chinese GP sprint after epic Hamilton duel

Hamilton led the early stages, but ultimately couldn’t live with Russell’s pace.

As he began to slip backwards, a Safety Car for Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi saw a host of drivers take to the lane.

Russell held on to win from Leclerc and Hamilton, while Norris held down fourth having run third under the Safety Car.

Antonelli served a 10s time penalty at his Safety Car stop to finish fifth, with Piastri sixth. Lawson and Bearman rounded out the points-paying positions.

Chinese Grand Prix, Sprint results

1. George Russell, Mercedes, LAP 19

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +0.674

3. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +2.554

4. Lando Norris, McLaren, +4.433

5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +5.688

6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +6.809

7. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +10.9

8. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +11.271

9. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +11.619

10. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +13.887

11. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +14.78

12. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +15.753

13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, +15.858

14. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +16.393

15. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, +16.43

16. Alex Albon, Williams, +20.014

17. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +21.599

18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +21.971

19. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, +28.241

20. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

21. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

22. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Read Next: Toto Wolff points to ‘very different’ McLaren choice amid Mercedes power unit debate