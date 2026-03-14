Sergio Perez described overtaking in Formula 1 as “very fake”, echoing other drivers who believe it is now too artificial.

While overtaking in F1 previously relied heavily on braking and racecraft, recent regulation changes and the increased role of battery deployment have made energy management a key factor in passing manoeuvres.

Sergio Perez labels F1 overtaking ‘very fake’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The official F1 social media team took to X to boast of the number of overtakes rising from 45 to 120 at the Australian Grand Prix but, rather than generate excitement, it has had the reverse effect of plenty questioning whether it had become too easy.

One of the most experienced members on the grid, Sergio Perez, went as far as to suggest it was “very fake”.

“I found it very fake, to be honest because it’s all just on a button. You overtake, and then you get overtaken,” he said.

There is no obvious fix either with the battery now a huge part of racing and Perez recognised there are limited options the FIA could take this early.

“It’s very early days on these rules, but it takes time. But what we saw in Melbourne, me talking as a fan, I didn’t like it.

“I mean, the FIA said they will evaluate after China, but it’s only so much they can do with the options that are on the table.

“Of course, I think it’s going to be difficult, because you need other teams to agree and some of them have a big advantage, so it will be difficult, but I think everyone is looking for a bit of a change. What we currently have is not good for anyone.”

More news from PlanetF1.com

* Hamilton says Ferrari’s ‘Macarena’ wing ‘a little premature’ in Shanghai

* Toto Wolff points to ‘very different’ McLaren choice amid Mercedes power unit debate

* Norris testimony saves Kimi Antonelli from Chinese GP Sprint penalty

As for his own team, Perez suggested scoring points by the summer break was a realistic possibility.

“I hope by summer break, we’ve been able to score a few points already,” he said. “It’s obviously a big task, with the gap that we currently have.

“But, like I say, you know this team, it’s new, but it’s very different to all the other new teams that have come to the sport.

“This team has all the resources in place and has all the experience as well. There’s a lot of experience in the team. So there’s a lot of people that have done this for more than 20 years.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Fernando Alonso warns Aston Martin still limited by Honda power unit spares